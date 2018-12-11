Share

There are plenty of reasons to equip your home with a smart door lock, but the overriding motivator is security. With a smart lock on your entry door or doors, you win in two ways. First, smart locks add an extra level of protection in case someone tries to break into your home. Second, smart locks can improve your quality of life by reducing worry and anxiety.

Many people worry or at least wonder at times about whether they locked the door to the house. With a smart lock, you can lock up remotely. So if, for example, you’re about to board your flight and remember you didn’t check the front door, or don’t remember if you did, you can whip out your smartphone and get it done.

Different smart locks have a variety of additional features, but they can all add to your peace of mind and physical security — plus you don’t have to remember to carry a house key.

We've found the best discounts on smart door locks on Amazon. Whether you're buying Christmas gifts or up-fitting your smart home with any of these six deals, you can save up to $110.



The August Smart Lock Pro 3rd generation is the most recent model from one of the original smart home device companies. Like many smart locks, the August Smart Lock Pro works with Z-Wave, a common home security wireless technology. The August lock works with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant with a Wi-Fi connection bridge and will track activity 24/7. This lock even unlocks when you walk toward it and locks again when you walk away.

Normally priced at $230, the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro is just $196 on Amazon through this deal. If you want a smart lock, this a great chance to buy an updated classic at an excellent price.

You can store up to 30 personalized user codes for the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot’s touchscreen keypad. Four AA alkaline batteries power the Schlage lock, which works with a key lock if you forget your code or the batteries die. With a Z-wave connection hub, you can use Alexa voice commands plus you can lock or unlock the device with your smartphone or via the web.

Normally $168, the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot is on sale for $145 on Amazon. If you’re looking for a keypad entry smart lock for multiple people, this deal is a great opportunity.

The Kwikset 910 Z-Wave SmartCode Electronic Touchpad Deadbolt is another Z-wave-compatible combination keypad and key access smart lock. Kwikset 910 doesn’t support Zigbee or Xfinity wireless standards, but with a Z-wave hub, you can control the lock with Alexa. You can program up to 30 individual user codes for the raised-button electronic keypad.

The Kwikset 910 Z-Wave’s sale price for this deal is just $140 on Amazon, $110 off the regular $250 price.

The third-generation August Smart Lock doesn’t work support the Z-wave wireless technology, but it connects via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You’ll need an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to use this lock with your phone or Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your phone as your key and the door locks as you leave and unlocks automatically when you return.

The regular price is $150, but for this deal the third-gen August Smart Lock is just $125 on Amazon.

The Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus claims to have the thinnest touchscreen on the market. You can configure and operate the Yale lock from any location when it is connected to a Z-wave system, including Samsung SmartThings. If the internal batteries die out, you can connect an external 9-volt battery to prevent lockouts.

Normally priced at $220, the Yale Assure Lock SL is $199 for this deal on Amazon.

You can use a key or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection to lock or unlock the second-generation Kwikset Kevo Touch-to-Open Bluetooth Smart Lock. If you want to control the Kwikset Kevo remotely or with Alexa voice commands you’ll need to add a Kevo Plus hub for approximately $100 more.

Usually$230, the Kwikset Kevo Touch-to-Open is on sale for $165 with this deal on Amazon, a $64 savings.

