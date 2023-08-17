 Skip to main content
This $4,000 smart door comes packing a Ring video doorbell and Yale smart lock

Smart home gadgets span a wide range of categories. From video doorbells and robot vacuums to outdoor cameras and smart speakers, smart gadgets can be found in all corners of the modern home. Now, thanks to Home Depot, you can now snag the first residential smart door — and it features a built-in Yale smart lock and Ring video doorbell.

Before you rush out to your local Home Depot, it’s worth noting that this futuristic smart door comes with a hefty price tag of $4,000. Multiple styles are available, including two different sizes and additional sidelites, and depending on your configuration, its price can balloon to an eye-watering $7,000.

The Masonite Smart Door installed on a home.
Masonite

While that price might be a bit steep, the Masonite M-PWR Smart Door does come with plenty of features to help justify its cost. This includes LED lights, motion sensors, a Ring Video Doorbell, a Yale smart lock, and a sensor that can detect if your door is open or closed.

Best of all, the smart door connects to your home’s electrical system, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of juice (though a backup battery is on board in case of a power outage).

The idea of a smart door is compelling — but dropping $4,000 might be a bit much to stomach. There’s also the issue of upgrading your tech. While it’s possible to replace the video doorbell and smart lock included with the door, it’s unclear how many products will be compatible with the setup.

For now, it might be best to hold off on investing in this premium smart door. But if you want something ultra-luxurious to spice up your porch (and you have money to burn), it might be worth a closer look.

