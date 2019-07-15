Best Prime Day soundbar deals: Samsung, Sonos, and more

Share

Searching for a cracking deal on a soundbar this Prime Day 2019? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up all of the best soundbars on sale, so you don’t have to scroll through Amazon’s never-ending catalog in search of a diamond in the ruff.

As you can imagine, we’re no stranger to a sale or two here at Digital Trends; thus we’re aware that time spent searching for a corker of a deal can be the difference between scoring a bargain or missing out. That’s where this guide comes in.

We’ve done all the legwork, calling on our extensive knowledge and first-hand experience to separate the good deals from the bad. The result? What we believe is the ultimate collection of soundbar deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Best Soundbar Deals for Prime Day

No 4K TV is complete without a reliable soundbar. As such, Amazon has been discounting them alongside televisions since the first iteration of its online shopping bonanza back in 2015. And guess what? Amazon Prime Day 2019 is no different.

In terms of savings, everything from mainstream soundbars from the likes of Samsung and Sennheiser to more niche offerings from brands like Polk Audio and Yamaha have been discounted by as much as 64% — and that’s nothing to scoff at.

How to Choose a Soundbar

We’ve long said the secret to bagging an unmissable deal on Prime Day is planning ahead, but with the event now in full swing, that’s no longer an option, so we’ll need to turn to our second-best piece of advice: Play it simple for the best results.

Soundbars are more complicated than they seem, with each bundling a different set of features — some rely on optical cables, which limits the different audio formats you can take advantage of, while others can be hooked up using a standard HDMI.

It’s worth noting that the all-too-common HDMI interface supports more audio formats than optical — including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS:X — which effectively means you’ll get higher quality sound that’s a lot more immersive.

With that in mind, we recommend ensuring the soundbar you’re adding to your cart has an HDMI input. If you’re only just starting to spruce up your entertainment setup, you might also benefit from one that comes with a subwoofer in the box.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new iPad or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.