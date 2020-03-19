Schools are closing around the world because of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. That means kids are stuck at home without enough to do, but video games are the ultimate time-killer. Digital Trends selected some of the best video game deals across PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch right now so quarantine can seem a little less boring and a whole lot more entertaining.

Nintendo Switch

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $28, was $40

The original three Spyro the Dragon games received full remasters, complete with more than 100 levels of action-packed gameplay. The games look like they were designed for modern consoles rather than being remakes of PlayStation games, and Spyro’s sense of humor and style is perfect for all ages. With three games to play through and tons of collectibles, it’s a great choice to stay busy while at home. Normally $40, it’s currently on sale at 30% off.

Just Dance 2020 — $20, was $40

The perfect choice to play when exercising outside isn’t an option, Just Dance 2020 includes 40 songs, including a song from Frozen II. A kids mode is included with eight songs aimed at younger players, and the Just Dance Unlimited service adds more than 500 more songs. A free trial is included with every purchase, and there is also a custom playlist option to pick favorite songs for repeat sessions.

PlayStation 4

NBA 2K20 — $26, was $60

The real-world NBA season has been postponed, but fans can still get their basketball fix with NBA 2K20 on PS4. On sale at more than half off, it’s the best basketball simulator on the console and features online play, robust single-player options, realistic visuals, and true-to-life basketball mechanics. It also includes the WNBA and legendary teams from seasons past, as well as a cinematic career mode.

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 4 — $30, was $60

One of the best racing games ever made, Forza Horizon 4 is a tremendous open-world game set in the English countryside. Players can compete in street events, explore the environment to unlock vintage cars, fly through speed traps, and complete drifting challenges. A season system changes the terrain, including freezing lakes, and the whole game can be played cooperatively with any friends who might also be stuck at home. It’s half-off right now on Amazon.

