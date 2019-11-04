If there’s one thing Walmart is known for, it’s killer 4K TV deals. So it should come as no surprise to hear it has taken an axe to its prices to celebrate Black Friday — even if it is a little early to the party. But let’s not look this gift horse in the mouth. Consider this your chance to bag one of the best 4K TV deals in all the land before they’re fed to the feral bargain-hunting wolves.

Of course, with Walmart discounting everything from regular LED 4K TVs to souped-up OLED and QLED 4K TVs, it’s tough to know what’s deserving of your hard-earned cash. That’s where we come in. We tasked our expert team of reviewers with the all-important role of sifting through the hundreds of deals in the retailer’s catalog in search of a diamond in the rough.

Unsurprisingly, the amount they found was enough to sink a ship. So, they took their search a step further. After they’d finished hunting down the finest offers, they turned their attention to Walmart’s rivals to make sure the prices it’s offering are the cheapest in town. What remains following this thorough investigation are the best Walmart Black Friday 4K TV deals for 2019.

Today’s best Walmart Black Friday 4K TV deals

Black Friday won’t kick off until a touch after midnight on November 29. You don’t have to wait until then to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV, though. If you’re in desperate need of a new television, Walmart has several on sale that can be considered safe bets — they’re already at rock-bottom prices, and it’s unlikely they’ll be reduced by a lot more when the festivities start.

What 4K TV deals to expect from Walmart on Black Friday 2019

Walmart has led the charge when it comes to 4K TV deals on Black Friday for as long as we can remember. With this in mind, we expect to see everything from Toshiba Fire TVs, TCL Roku TVs, and Vizio SmartCast TVs to LG and Sony OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs on sale for a fraction of their usual shelf price on Black Friday 2019 — if history is any indication, that is.

Suffice to say, it will be the older models that should be treated to the most significant savings. Specifically, Walmart is expected to wipe the most off 4K TVs that launched in 2017, followed by those in 2018 (the most respected of which should headline the shopping bonanza in hour-long flash sales), with models that hit the shelves in 2019 set to be reduced the least.

How to choose a 4K TV

You’re looking for a 4K TV, huh? The first thing you’re going to want to do is set a limit. We aren’t talking about a budget, though. Rather, a size limit — measure the available space on the surface it’s going to reside (be it a table or a wall). Be realistic, too. For instance, if there’s just about enough space for a 60-inch television, you should opt a 55-inch screen or smaller.

The next step is to take a look at the various features different manufacturers bring to the table and determine which could be of use. In a nutshell, TCL is best for streaming (it’s armed with Roku’s popular Roku OS smart software), Sony and Vizio excel when it comes to voice control, LG and Samsung are masters of ease of use and versatility, and Sony is king of picture quality.

