The 8 best deals in the Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021

Are you looking to buy some new electronic devices? Maybe you’re searching for 4K TV deals to improve your living room setup, or gaming laptop deals to take your competitive gameplay to the next level. You’re in luck! Today is Labor Day, and thanks to all the amazing Labor Day sales around right now, you’ll definitely find the perfect device for you. Walmart has some of the best Labor Day sales, so we’ve put together some of our favorites for you below. The deals won’t last forever, so make sure to check them out before the day ends.

Roku Express 4K — $29, was $35

At a rock-bottom price, you can give your TV a massive upgrade with the Roku Express 4K. This handy HDMI-compatible streaming device lets you play all the content you want from your favorite streaming services, such as Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more. You can also control it with the most popular voice assistants. Right now, you can pick it up for only $29, which is $6 off the standard price of $35.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer — $74, was $100

The amazing Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer lets you cook all your favorite fried foods without using any oil. Its 8-quart basket lets you prepare dinner for the entire family in a single fry, and the stainless steel design prevents stains and scratches from messing up the exterior. There’s also a handy timer that lets you set your preferred cooking time. Get this cooking appliance for just $74, which is $26 off the standard price of $100.

iRobot Braava Jet 245 — $179, was $200

Make sure your floors are always spotless with the iRobot Braava Jet 245, a compact robot mop with a precision jet spray and an array of smart features that will make using it a breeze. This handy cleaning tool can sweep, mop, and vibrate, letting it tackle the toughest stains. You can get it at Walmart’s website for only $179, which is $21 off the standard price of $200.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $220

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the most complete, feature-packed, and versatile wireless earbuds you can buy right now. Thanks to Apple’s processing technology, they sync effortlessly with all of your Apple devices, provide amazing sound quality, and have active noise cancellation to block out all of the noise around you. They’re also sweat and water resistant. They’re available right now for only $180, a whole $40 off the regular price of $220.

HP 14″ Intel Pentium Chromebook — $225, was $280

This 14-inch HP Chromebook is a perfect companion for work or school. Inside, it’s equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an all-day battery. Chrome OS is optimized for the tasks you do every day, from creating papers on Google Docs to doing research on the web. You can get this laptop for just $225, which is a huge $65 off the standard price of $280.

iRobot Roomba e6 — $300, was $350

The Roomba e6 Robot Vacuum is a fantastic way to automate cleaning around your home. It’s equipped with powerful suction, a wide array of brushes, and a 3-stage cleaning system that gets rid of all the dust and dirt accumulating in your house. It also has intelligent sensors to guide it while it cleans, letting it navigate across a wide variety of floor plans. Right now, it’s available for just $300. That’s a $50 discount from the standard $350 price tag.

TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K — $400, was $450

High-quality 4K TVs don’t get more affordable than this. This TCL 55″ is an ideal cost-effective upgrade to your home theater, allowing you to stream vivid 4K images with high dynamic range. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity and Roku built-in, giving you access to thousands of pieces of content from all over the web, as well as 4 HDMI outputs. You can pick up this TV for just $400, which is $50 off the regular price.

Lenovo Legion 5 — $900, was $1000

If you’re looking for a powerful, budget-friendly gaming laptop, look no further than the Lenovo Legion 5 with a 15-inch screen. With its Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, it’s more than capable of running the most popular titles of today. It also has a 512GB solid-state drive, giving you plenty of fast storage to contain your game library. You can pick up this gaming machine for just $900, a $100 discount from its standard price of $1,000.

More Walmart TV deals

The 55-inch TCL 4K TV we listed above is an amazing deal, but if you’re looking for a different size or resolution TV, Walmart has plenty more. We’ve put together some of the best deals for TVs of all kinds on Walmart: 4K, OLED, QLED, and more. Check them out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations