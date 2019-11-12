Deals

The best Black Friday home security camera deals in 2019

With Thanksgiving, only a few weeks away and the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday on its heels, it won’t be long before your front porch becomes a gathering place for brown cardboard shipping boxes. Unfortunately, those boxes look like undiscovered treasures to porch pirates. The best way to combat this modern-day form of piracy is through security cameras, and the good news is that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the two best days of the year to find great deals on the best home security systems.

You’ll be able to find astounding deals on some of the best security cameras on the market, such as Arlo, Nest, Ring, Eufy, and more. Along with starter security systems, there will be major discounts on video doorbell security systems. Quite a few new wireless security cameras have entered the market this year, so it’s more than possible you’ll see limited-time discounts on smart home products.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday security camera deals to expect

walmart drops prices on google home hub with nest thermostat and security camera outdoor

Every time there is a major shopping event, Amazon comes in hot with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its own Alexa-enabled devices like its Echo Dot and Fire TV,  to help drive sales. Keep an eye out for discounts on Ring security cameras and devices to display the feeds, such as the Amazon Echo Show. You can also expect to see discounts on Google’s Nest Outdoor Cam, as well as savings from Arlo Pro and Blink. Don’t forget about easy-to-install DIY home security devices. And with older model security cameras, you might see deep discounts to clear out inventory for new products arriving in early 2020.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday security camera deals we saw last year

Last year, Amazon dropped jaws by offering its Echo Look (currently unavailable) indoor camera for just $50 (with a normal retail price of $200.) Arlo’s security camera received a $200 price cut, the Nest Cam Indoor followed suit with similar savings of $70, while the Ring Video Doorbell sold for just $149. Security cameras of all kinds traditionally see major discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep your eyes peeled.

Best security camera deals going on right now

If you want to invest in a security camera before you do your Cyber Monday shopping, there are some great deals going on right now. Arlo is selling its three-camera security kit for $308 versus the normal retail price of $580, while a two-pack of the Nest Cam Outdoor cameras is currently on sale for $294, down from $450.

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera

$180 $190
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Echo Show 5 and a Blink XT2 security camera. Save on two quality Amazon devices when you grab this package offer. Order now while this deal is live.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera 2-Pack

$349 $398
Expires soon
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery protects your home around the clock. Connect it to your Amazon Alexa setup so you can get alerts and talk to visitors on your Echo devices. Grab this two-pack kit to save.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech Circle 2 Indoor and Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera

$152 $180
Expires soon
The Logitech Circle 2 Wired is an easy-to-install Wi-Fi indoor/outdoor home security camera. Grab yours from Amazon today while it is discounted. Hurry and order now to save on a stellar security cam.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$160 $190
Expires soon
Pre-order the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $30 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren

$280 $480
Expires soon
The Arlo Pro 2 is the best outdoor security camera you can get right now. If you are hesitant because of its high price tag, we found a bundle deal on Amazon that lets you in on a sweet discount.
Buy at Amazon

Google - Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera- 2 Pack - White

$599 $700
Expires soon
One of the most excellent surveillance cameras out there is the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. It’s also our pick as the best for night vision. Grab the 2-camera kit today at a discount on Best Buy.
Buy at Best Buy

Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Security Cam Bundle

$499 $656
Expires soon
Increase the security and smart capabilities of your home with this Nest Smart Wi-Fi video doorbell bundle that also includes a 3-pack security camera kit and two smart plugs.
Buy at Walmart

Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link

$85 $94
Expires soon
Whether you’re starting to build your home surveillance system or looking to expand your existing security setup, this Kasa Cam Outdoor is a great option at the right price tag.
Buy at Amazon

NestCam Outdoor HD Security Surveillance Camera w/ 2 Way Audio (2 Pack)

$292 $450
Expires soon
Save on the NestCam Outdoor HD Security Surveillance that intelligently detects activity and sends an alert to your phone or email with a snapshot when you get it from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for more home security deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

