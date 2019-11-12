With Thanksgiving, only a few weeks away and the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday on its heels, it won’t be long before your front porch becomes a gathering place for brown cardboard shipping boxes. Unfortunately, those boxes look like undiscovered treasures to porch pirates. The best way to combat this modern-day form of piracy is through security cameras, and the good news is that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the two best days of the year to find great deals on the best home security systems.

You’ll be able to find astounding deals on some of the best security cameras on the market, such as Arlo, Nest, Ring, Eufy, and more. Along with starter security systems, there will be major discounts on video doorbell security systems. Quite a few new wireless security cameras have entered the market this year, so it’s more than possible you’ll see limited-time discounts on smart home products.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday security camera deals to expect

Every time there is a major shopping event, Amazon comes in hot with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its own Alexa-enabled devices like its Echo Dot and Fire TV, to help drive sales. Keep an eye out for discounts on Ring security cameras and devices to display the feeds, such as the Amazon Echo Show. You can also expect to see discounts on Google’s Nest Outdoor Cam, as well as savings from Arlo Pro and Blink. Don’t forget about easy-to-install DIY home security devices. And with older model security cameras, you might see deep discounts to clear out inventory for new products arriving in early 2020.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday security camera deals we saw last year

Last year, Amazon dropped jaws by offering its Echo Look (currently unavailable) indoor camera for just $50 (with a normal retail price of $200.) Arlo’s security camera received a $200 price cut, the Nest Cam Indoor followed suit with similar savings of $70, while the Ring Video Doorbell sold for just $149. Security cameras of all kinds traditionally see major discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep your eyes peeled.

Best security camera deals going on right now

If you want to invest in a security camera before you do your Cyber Monday shopping, there are some great deals going on right now. Arlo is selling its three-camera security kit for $308 versus the normal retail price of $580, while a two-pack of the Nest Cam Outdoor cameras is currently on sale for $294, down from $450.

