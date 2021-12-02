Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 at Best Buy today

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging in there providing you’re quick. Right now, you can snag one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals with the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones at Best Buy. Normally priced at $329, they’re down to just $279 for a limited time only. Easily some of the best headphones out there right now, they’re ideal for commuters, students, and those simply wanting to relax at home. Buy them now while stocks last.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are truly fantastic headphones. Easily some of the best headphones you can buy, their particular strengths are when you’re looking for the best noise-canceling headphones but they’re pretty great at everything else too. We won’t blame you if your focus is on noise cancellation though. These headphones are amazing at that. They block out all surrounding sounds allowing you to concentrate on your music or work without any distractions. It’s a great way of being able to focus once more, or simply enjoy your favorite music in a more immersive fashion.

An aware mode means any time you do need to hear what’s going on, you can always do exactly that with microphones that pick up the sounds around you before playing them naturally through your headphones. It’s a great way of combining your environment with your music seamlessly. In part, that’s thanks to Bose’s use of TriPort acoustic architecture which vents the ear cups thereby adding depth and fullness to your experience. There’s volume-optimized Active EQ too which means you get balanced performance at any volume so bass stays consistent and mids remain crisp.

When it comes to taking calls, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are just as good here too. Noise-canceling technology helps the six external microphones keeping calls crisp. Improved voice pickup means you can always be heard, no matter how busy things might be around you. It’s ideal for anyone with a busy lifestyle that needs to take calls while commuting or walking down busy streets.

Other features include the Bose Music app which guides you through getting started, offering extensive noise cancellation settings as well as shortcuts to make managing your music faster. Battery life is great too with up to 24 hours of playback along with a quick 15-minute charge giving you back three hours of playtime. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are super comfy too, due to an updated design over its predecessor which provides you with smooth, pleatless cushions and ear cup caps. Synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon help out a ton here, plus there are custom cast-metal hinges which means these are fairly durable headphones as well. Despite all that metal though, you’ll soon forget you’re even wearing them. That’s how comfortable they are.

Normally priced at $329, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are down to just $279 right now at Best Buy. A sweet saving of $50 makes this an ideal time to snap them up but be fast. We can’t guarantee how long this deal will last.

