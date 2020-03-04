Taking your music on the go has gotten a lot easier with the option to stream or download your favorite tunes. Those who want an immersive listening experience can count on a solid pair of headphones to deliver high-res sound straight to your ears. On the other hand, those who want to bob their head to the beat without having to balance a wobbly headband can go for space-filling sound with portable Bluetooth speakers. Bose has been an industry leader when it comes to supreme audio reproduction. And now is your chance to get three Bose SoundLink speakers with up to $40 in savings when you order from Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Revolve — $159 ($40 Off)

The Revolve is a straightforward bottle-shaped speaker designed with portability and convenience in mind without compromise to Bose’s supreme audio reproduction. Its compact dimensions along with its weight of only 48 ounces allow you to stow it in your bag and take your music wherever you go. It certainly looks and feels well made in its aluminum casing with an IPX4 rating to boot. Although it’s not completely waterproof, it can survive the rain or a few splashes in the pool, and some drops here and there with bumpers to soften the blow. It even has a threaded tripod mount at the bottom to give you more flexibility in terms of placement but we found it best positioned in the center of the room or against the wall.

The grab-and-go design is complemented with Bluetooth technology and NFC for a seamless pairing with up to two devices as much as you can sync it with a second speaker to amplify your listening experience. The necessary controls are found atop the speaker, but you’ll also be able to program the Revolve through the Bose Connect app and set it up with your compatible voice assistant. Equipped with a built-in microphone, it is also able to function as a speakerphone for clear and crisp calls.

Bose’s SoundLink Revolve is not exactly affordable but you are at least guaranteed with omnidirectional sound so everyone can stay attuned to the same bombastic beats regardless of where they are. More than being able to play louder than its contemporaries, the Revolve boasts a natural sound and a deep resounding bass, thanks to its full-range transducer and dual-passive radiators.

As for the battery, the Bose SoundLink Revolve gives you an acceptable 12 hours of portable playtime that is rechargeable via Micro-B USB port and cable. Bose also includes an auxiliary input that allows you to connect the speaker to other audio sources so you can listen nonstop. If you have $29 to spare, you might want to get the charging cradle (sold separately) so it is always kept charged.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is one of the best speakers that brings undeniable sonic performance into a small package. Snag this sleek speaker today while Amazon has it on sale for $159 instead of $199.

Bose SoundLink Color II — $99 ($30 off)

Bose’s SoundLink Color II is a quirky and rugged speaker that you can get below $100. It is available in multiple colors and is just as able to brave the outdoors with an IPX4-rated silicone exterior. However, it still won’t survive a deep dive into the pool or submersion in any body of water.

The fun-sized speaker is comfortable to hold and Bose continues to keep it simple with all the buttons needed to power, play, pause, skip, pair, and adjust its volume located on top. You will also be able to go through the Bose Connect app’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface to personalize your settings. Rest assured, activating Siri or Google Assistant, and switching between two paired devices can be done almost effortlessly. You can also double the fun with Stereo and Party mode by using the Bose SimpleSync technology to pair your SoundLink speaker with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family. All you have to do is connect your Bluetooth or NFC-enabled device to blast your music. When in doubt, you will be to rely on voice prompts to walk you through it. It is also thoughtful enough to remember the last eight devices you have paired and connected with it.

Staying true to its promise of bold sound, two opposing passive radiators are rightfully in place while its wireless range of 30 feet assures minimal dropouts. You can expect to hear a punchy and powerful bass, rich and resonant mids, as well as sharp and clear highs. You’ll be able to enjoy up to eight hours of portable playtime which would greatly depend on the volume you set it at — the higher it is, the faster it drains the battery. And when its time to call it a day you can charge it through its micro-USB port on the side of the speaker next to the auxiliary input for the 3.5-millimeter audio jack.

Usually ringing in at $129, grab the playful Bose SoundLink Color II speaker on Amazon while it’s selling for only $99.

Bose SoundLink Micro — $79 ($20 off)

If you want to get the most bang for your buck and sport undeniable portability, Bose’s SoundLink Micro won’t let you down. You won’t be missing out on a crisp balanced sound as it even boasts an unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker that is only 4-inches wide. It fits at the palm of your hands and was made to tag along with you to the beach, backyard, camp, or bike path. This pint-sized speaker has a tear-resistant silicone strap that you can attach to your backpack, cooler, or handlebar. It may be the smallest of the bunch but it is the only one that is fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating inside out. Its soft but rugged exterior then boosts its durability to resist scratches, dents, and cracks as much as it can survive any weather.

The SoundLink Micro guarantees a robust sound whether you’re indoors or outdoors with a custom-mounted transducer and passive radiators. Plus, with the integrated speakerphone, you can take calls and access your compatible virtual assistant hands-free. Bluetooth likewise fuels its wireless range of up to 30 feet for phones and tablets. It can remember the last eight devices it was paired with and even comes with voice prompts.

The SoundLink Micro is rechargeable via Micro USB-B port and its capacity to last six hours is impressive for a speaker this tiny. And when you want it to sound louder, you can pair it with another SoundLink speaker for Party/Stereo mode or use SimpleSync tech to play it in sync with any member of Bose’s Smart Home Family. Amazon merely puts the cherry on top with a 20% price cut that makes this adventure-ready speaker available at $79.

Looking for more ways to blast your music? Browse through our curated deals page for noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds like Apple’s Airpods, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations