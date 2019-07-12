Digital Trends
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
By
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera that will allow you to move up from a compact camera or a smartphone, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 might be the one for you. This DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera offers solid image quality at a budget-friendly price.

What’s more, Amazon is offering a pre-owned unit in a two-lens bundle at the discounted price of $428. The kit normally retails for $749, including both the 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses. That’s $300 worth of savings compared to buying everything brand new. This promo is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.

Don’t mistake the EOS Rebel T6 for a basic camera despite its compact size and entry-level status. It possesses features that any aspiring professional photographer can work with. The camera is built around an 18-megapixel APS-C (Advanced Photo System type-C) sensor, a format with the dimensions of 25.1×16.7 mm and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It can record video footage in Full HD 1080p. Native sensitivity is at ISO100-6,400 and is expandable up to 12,800. It is a full-sized DSLR camera but is conveniently compact and lightweight, shaped ergonomically that makes it comfortable to hold.

The EOS Rebel T6 is equipped with Wi-Fi and NFC (near-field communication) connectivity. It lacks the Bluetooth connectivity found in some newer models though. Transferring images from your camera directly to your smartphone is possible through Canon’s iOS or Android app. You can also share photos straight to social media by using the app. For wired connections, it uses an older (and slower) USB 2.0 port, while a mini HDMI port allows you to view images and videos on your TV.

The two accompanying zoom lenses offer additional flexibility in the images you produce. The 18-55mm is a moderate wide-angle lens that that is great for landscapes, architecture and environmental photography, while the 75-300mm is ideal for taking portraits.

Because food photography plays a vital part in most people’s daily routine, Canon added a Food Mode on the camera. This autoexposure mode boosts the brightness, vibrancy, and adds a cooler tone to the image of food since restaurant lighting is usually warmer and deliberately dim.

Battery life lasts a respectable 500 shots, which is more than enough to get you through a typical day’s shooting without the need to recharge.

If you’re planning to take the EOS Rebel T6 with you on a camping trip to take pictures of nature, you may want to check out this page for Prime Day deals on camping essentials.

But if you’re not completely sold on the pre-owned EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit deal (although seriously, for only $449 it’s an excellent bargain), head over to this page for the best DSLR cameras for 2019.

Be sure to check out our curated deals page for some early Prime Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals and a preview of July 15 discounts
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

From point-and-shoot to DSLR and mirrorless, here's how to choose a camera

Looking to buy a new camera? Our comprehensive camera guide has answers to any camera or photography questions you might ask, whether in regards to pricing, image quality, or weatherproofing.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
live view can help build confindence in photography dslr
Photography

Everything you need to know to decide if a DSLR is right for you

So, you've heard the term and discovered all of the gadgets that go along with one, but what exactly is a DSLR camera? We answer that and more in our thorough guide on digital single-lens reflex cameras.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
arlo pro 3 camera kit amazon deal wireless
Deals

Arlo Pro 3-Camera Security Kit gets a massive $250 discount before Prime Day

Boasting excellent features, quality hardware, and versatile applications, it’s easy to see why Arlo remains a popular choice for homeowners. Get the Arlo Pro Wireless 3-Camera Kit today on Amazon for only $317.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

The best full-frame cameras for 2019, from DSLR to mirrorless

Full frame cameras offer more light-gathering prowess and high-end features than crop sensor cameras -- but which models are the best full-frame cameras? After reviewing dozens of models, we've rounded up the best full-frame cameras.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Google Nest and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Fire 7 tablet 3-pack bundle by 27% before Prime Day

While the Fire 7 tablet has its share of weaknesses, it’s still a solid and affordable option especially if you aim to use it for casual purposes. You can order the 3-pack bundle today for only $110 instead of $150.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Fitbit Versa review
Deals

Amazon knocks 15% off price of the Fitbit Versa ahead of Prime Day

Whether or not you’re a fitness buff, you’ll surely find love with the Fitness Versa Smartwatch. After all, it’s named “Versa” for its versatility. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deal and get yours for only $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

This Samsung UHD Series 7 Smart 4K TV gets a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fossil q venture hr touchscreen
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deal saves you $76 off Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 hype is peaking with the release of early deals. One of these is the 28% discount on the Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch. Check it out to save on a classy smartwatch.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 13
Deals

Amazon drops a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks on July 15, but Amazon is now offering a $33 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet. Get your own today for a great price of only $167 from its original price of $200.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung chromebook pro review mem2
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market.Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Pro Chromebook has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles