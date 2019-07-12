The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

Share

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera that will allow you to move up from a compact camera or a smartphone, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 might be the one for you. This DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera offers solid image quality at a budget-friendly price.

What’s more, Amazon is offering a pre-owned unit in a two-lens bundle at the discounted price of $428. The kit normally retails for $749, including both the 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses. That’s $300 worth of savings compared to buying everything brand new. This promo is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.

Don’t mistake the EOS Rebel T6 for a basic camera despite its compact size and entry-level status. It possesses features that any aspiring professional photographer can work with. The camera is built around an 18-megapixel APS-C (Advanced Photo System type-C) sensor, a format with the dimensions of 25.1×16.7 mm and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It can record video footage in Full HD 1080p. Native sensitivity is at ISO100-6,400 and is expandable up to 12,800. It is a full-sized DSLR camera but is conveniently compact and lightweight, shaped ergonomically that makes it comfortable to hold.

The EOS Rebel T6 is equipped with Wi-Fi and NFC (near-field communication) connectivity. It lacks the Bluetooth connectivity found in some newer models though. Transferring images from your camera directly to your smartphone is possible through Canon’s iOS or Android app. You can also share photos straight to social media by using the app. For wired connections, it uses an older (and slower) USB 2.0 port, while a mini HDMI port allows you to view images and videos on your TV.

The two accompanying zoom lenses offer additional flexibility in the images you produce. The 18-55mm is a moderate wide-angle lens that that is great for landscapes, architecture and environmental photography, while the 75-300mm is ideal for taking portraits.

Because food photography plays a vital part in most people’s daily routine, Canon added a Food Mode on the camera. This autoexposure mode boosts the brightness, vibrancy, and adds a cooler tone to the image of food since restaurant lighting is usually warmer and deliberately dim.

Battery life lasts a respectable 500 shots, which is more than enough to get you through a typical day’s shooting without the need to recharge.

