22-inch BenQ GW2280 Monitor (Full HD) — $90, was $100

Designed for home offices, BenQ’s GW2280 monitor is the most affordable option on the list. But don’t be fooled by its incredible price into thinking it’s cheap for a reason. Despite its minimalistic design, it offers a lot more than meets the eye. The 22-inch display comes with Full HD, which means you can watch videos and browse the web in 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, making this a great option if you’re looking for something visually appealing without a premium. The incredibly slim bezels make the monitor appear as if it’s floating in mid-air, so you don’t miss a pixel. This helps reduce the distracting nature of thick bezels that come with aged models and keeps your home office feeling neat and tidy.

As per its name, the BenQ GW2280 also keeps your eyes comfortable and unstrained, even from long hours of usage. With its Low Blue Light and Brightness Intelligence Technology, it’s able to adjust to your eyes’ needs by reducing brightness and filtering out any harmful blue light that can fatigue your eyes and interrupt your workflow. It also has a Color Weakness Mode and ePaper Mode, so you can manually adjust what colors appear onscreen. This is particularly helpful for colorblind users.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable monitor that will keep you relaxed and focused throughout the day, the BenQ GW2280 Eye Care is the one you want. Check it out on Amazon where it’s currently on sale for $90 from its retail price of $100.

24-inch AOC 24V2H Monitor (Full HD) — $95, was $115

If you thought the BenQ GW2280’s bezels were slim, the AOC 24V2H monitor’s are practically hidden. In fact, its 88-millimeter thickness allows it to blend into any environment, removing the illusion of stuffy bulkiness as you work. This LED monitor also comes in Full HD, which means you get 1,920 x 1,080 resolution to get the most out of every image that comes up on the screen. The five millisecond response time also reduces input delay from your mouse, making every movement and swipe feel instant without any stuttering or lag. The monitor’s pre-built AMD FreeSync ensures that it is in perfect harmony with your computer to give you the most seamless and fluid experience money can buy (at this price range). With the IPS panels built into the monitor, you’ll also be able to clock the full extent of whatever you’re viewing from every angle so that your visuals never get compromised by bad positioning.

Regardless of what your computer setup is, whether it’s for gaming or a home office, this monitor will definitely perform well. AOC is a veteran when it comes to engineering excellent displays, and this monitor carries its reputation with pride. The AOC 24V2H is discounted on Amazon for only $95. If you add it to your cart, you can save up to $20 when it restocks on April 8, as if it wasn’t enough of a steal already.

27-inch Philips 276E9QDSB (4K Ultra HD) — $130, was $145

No list of displays, whether it be monitors or televisions, is complete without Philips. The Philips 276E9QDSB is their entry into our list of recommended monitors — and, wow, what an entrance. Its slim bezels make it an ideal monitor if you plan on using multiple displays simultaneously, making transitions from one to another feel seamless. This 27-inch LED monster also comes with Full HD resolution and IPS technology to keep your display vivid and uncompromising in its features. The Ultra Wide-Color Technology helps colors retain their rich, photorealistic quality by elevating the range of hues.

Much like the BenQ GW2280, this monitor also has a Low Blue Mode to reduce the irritating blue light that emanates from the screen. This way, you can work for longer periods of time without feeling the exhaustion that comes from staring at a display all day. So, if you have 20-20 vision, you’ve got nothing to lose. The monitor is also engineered with Philips’ Flicker-free Technology to cancel out any stuttering and unnecessary flickering that comes with LED screens. And just like the AOC 24V2H, it has AMD FreeSync technology to reduce input lag to a zero keep response time at maximum efficiency.

If you’re sold on what the Philips 276E9QDSB has to offer, it’s currently on sale on Amazon for only $130, $15 off its retail price. It will restock on March 21, so keep an eye out because, with the recent demand for home offices, good monitors can come and go lightning-quick.

AOC U2790VQ (27-inch) — $230, was $250

At the top of our list for this selection is yet another AOC monitor, the AOC U2790VQ. It’s by far the most advanced and visually spectacular display on sale, giving you your money’s worth and then some. The 27-inch display comes in 4K Ultra HD resolution with both IPS technology for optimal viewing from every angle and more than a billion colors in 10-bit depth to bring every image to life. Now, you can zoom in on a picture and really get a good taste of the fine details you wouldn’t otherwise see.

Just when you thought the bezels couldn’t get any slimmer, the U2790VQ practically gets rid of them completely. This makes having multiple monitors ideal for optimal utility and all-around versatility. It also has Flicker-free and Low Blue Mode Technology to help keep your eyes feeling good, even with heavy-duty usage. Unfortunately, nothing in life is ever perfect. The AOC U2790VQ doesn’t have AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync, so it might lag a bit, but it’s honestly insignificant when looking at everything else you’re getting. Check it out on Amazon if you’re interested. When it comes to the best possible computer setup, you can’t go wrong with the U2790VQ to round out your optimal home office or gaming hub. You can save up to $20 now while it’s in stock for only $230.

