 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This massive French door air fryer is insanely cheap today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Chefman 26-quart air fryer rotisseries an entire chicken.

For prep and cooking meals continues to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find today is taking place at Walmart, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart French door air fryer and oven for just $69. That’s a massive savings of $130, as the large air fryer typically costs $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well.

Why you should buy the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven

The best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of meal options to one’s daily food intake, and they’re also a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. The Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven is something that sets nicely alongside the best smart kitchen gadgets, and its larger size makes it a great option for families and party hosts. The 26-quart capacity is great for family-sized portions, as it’s large enough to rotisserie an entire chicken, as well as cook a variety of larger meals through a number of methods, which include air frying, toasting, broiling, and baking.

Larger capacity aside, what we all want out of an air fryer is a healthy, tasty meal. In that regard, the Chefman 26-quart air fryer is capable of making healthier fried foods and takes world-class cooking to a whole new level. It’s a great tool for tackling some of the meals you’ll find in the best recipe apps for iOS and Android, and the convenience of this air fryer is as apparent during cleanup as it is during cooking. The cooking process is intuitive and engaging, as the French doors making loading easy, and you can even watch all of your favorite foods cook to perfection with Wie windows and an illuminating interior light. The cleanup consists of merely wiping down the oven and tossing accessories in the dishwasher.

Versatile, convenient, and a great addition to any kitchen, the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven is marked down to just $69 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $130 from its regular price of $199, and free shipping is included with your purchase

Editors' Recommendations

Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $67 today

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best dishwasher deals for September 2022

An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.

Best microwave deals for September 2022

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Best washer and dryer deals for September 2022

A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.

Best Instant Pot deals for September 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best Ninja Foodi deals for September 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Take advantage of big savings on Lorex smart home security systems thanks to this sale

Lorex Smart Home Security Center with Two 1080P Cameras product image.

Dell XPS 13 laptops on on clearance today — save $550!

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

This powerful business desktop from Dell is $500 off today

An angled front view of the Dell Vostro Tower desktop computer.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $135 cheaper at Walmart

Student using Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a table with a Type Cover.

Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best HP laptop deals: Get a new laptop for $330

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.