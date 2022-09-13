This massive French door air fryer is insanely cheap today

For prep and cooking meals continues to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find today is taking place at Walmart, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart French door air fryer and oven for just $69. That’s a massive savings of $130, as the large air fryer typically costs $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well.

Why you should buy the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven

The best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of meal options to one’s daily food intake, and they’re also a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. The Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven is something that sets nicely alongside the best smart kitchen gadgets, and its larger size makes it a great option for families and party hosts. The 26-quart capacity is great for family-sized portions, as it’s large enough to rotisserie an entire chicken, as well as cook a variety of larger meals through a number of methods, which include air frying, toasting, broiling, and baking.

Larger capacity aside, what we all want out of an air fryer is a healthy, tasty meal. In that regard, the Chefman 26-quart air fryer is capable of making healthier fried foods and takes world-class cooking to a whole new level. It’s a great tool for tackling some of the meals you’ll find in the best recipe apps for iOS and Android, and the convenience of this air fryer is as apparent during cleanup as it is during cooking. The cooking process is intuitive and engaging, as the French doors making loading easy, and you can even watch all of your favorite foods cook to perfection with Wie windows and an illuminating interior light. The cleanup consists of merely wiping down the oven and tossing accessories in the dishwasher.

Versatile, convenient, and a great addition to any kitchen, the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven is marked down to just $69 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $130 from its regular price of $199, and free shipping is included with your purchase

