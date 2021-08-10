  1. Deals
You won’t believe how cheap this air fryer oven deal is at Best Buy

The Chefman Toast-Air cooking pizza and fries at the same time.

Instant Pot deals and pressure cooker deals have skyrocketed in popularity among food enthusiasts, but air fryer deals are still drawing attention because of the healthier way of cooking that they provide. If you think a multi-function air fryer will do wonders for your kitchen, you might want to check out the Chefman Toast-Air, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $72 discount, bringing its price down to just $128 from its original price of $200.

The Chefman Toast-Air, similar to Digital Trends’ best air fryers, is capable of cooking food with little to no oil through a highly efficient rapid-air technology and high-speed convection system. This results in dishes that are healthier, but without sacrificing the even and crispy texture that makes fried food taste so good. You’ll be able to prepare meals for multiple people with this kitchen appliance, as it features a 20-liter interior.

It’s not just an air fryer though, as it also works as an oven toaster, with additional functions that include baking, broiling, and more. You’ll be able to set the temperature anywhere between 200 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit for more control over your cooking, and its components are dishwasher safe so you’ll be able to spend most of your time actually preparing your meals.

If you want to add an air fryer and an oven toaster to your kitchen, get them both in one purchase with the Chefman Toast-Air. The multi-function cooking appliance is available from Best Buy at $72 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $128 from its original price of $200. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the dishes that you can easily prepare with the Chefman Toast-Air, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More air fryer deals

The Chefman Toast-Air is a steal at its discounted price from Best Buy, but it’s not the only air fryer that’s on sale. If you’d like to take a look at other options, we’ve gathered some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available across different retailers so that you won’t have to check their websites one by one.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$68 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$270 $300
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness in just a touch of a button in no time at all with little to no oil.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$69 $129
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Best Buy
