Instant Pot deals and pressure cooker deals have skyrocketed in popularity among food enthusiasts, but air fryer deals are still drawing attention because of the healthier way of cooking that they provide. If you think a multi-function air fryer will do wonders for your kitchen, you might want to check out the Chefman Toast-Air, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $72 discount, bringing its price down to just $128 from its original price of $200.

The Chefman Toast-Air, similar to Digital Trends’ best air fryers, is capable of cooking food with little to no oil through a highly efficient rapid-air technology and high-speed convection system. This results in dishes that are healthier, but without sacrificing the even and crispy texture that makes fried food taste so good. You’ll be able to prepare meals for multiple people with this kitchen appliance, as it features a 20-liter interior.

It’s not just an air fryer though, as it also works as an oven toaster, with additional functions that include baking, broiling, and more. You’ll be able to set the temperature anywhere between 200 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit for more control over your cooking, and its components are dishwasher safe so you’ll be able to spend most of your time actually preparing your meals.

If you want to add an air fryer and an oven toaster to your kitchen, get them both in one purchase with the Chefman Toast-Air. The multi-function cooking appliance is available from Best Buy at $72 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $128 from its original price of $200. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the dishes that you can easily prepare with the Chefman Toast-Air, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

