Lounge in nature with the Coleman Steel Creek tent, now 43% off post-Prime Day

Nothing can be more infuriating than dealing with a terrible tent when camping. It could potentially ruin your mood for the rest of your trip. A bad tent can be hard to work with when setting it up, or it doesn’t sufficiently protect you and your belongings from the forces of nature. You need to invest in a good camping tent to avoid such problems. Luckily, there are a lot of great tents to choose from — one of them is the Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch dome tent.

As a post-Prime day deal, you can get this six-person tent for nearly half its usual price. It normally costs $230, but Amazon has slashed 43% off it, bringing it down to $130.

The Coleman Steel Creek dome tent is designed to let you pitch it at a much faster rate than normal tents. With its trademark Fast Pitch system, pre-attached and color-coded poles and hubs fit each other easily, and snag-free Insta-Clip suspension lets you set it up 50% faster than the older Coleman tent models. Coleman claims that you can finish pitching this tent up in seven minutes or less.

Its spacious interior can easily accommodate two queen-size airbeds and has a 5-feet, 8-inch center height that gives you extra room to stretch your limbs. It has extended window awnings that allow you to keep the windows open for increased air circulation without letting in the rain. The tent has mesh pockets as well for stashing small necessities neatly instead of placing everything on the floor.

The tent features the WeatherTec system which helps keep the interior dry and comfortable. Inverted seams increase weather resistance by hiding needle holes inside the tent. The frame’s poles and guy-out triangles are engineered to withstand strong wind. The zipper cuff is made of weather-resistant fabric which adds protection from the elements to the door. Finally, the floors are made waterproof because of welding-inspired technology which eliminates needle holes.

This tent allows you to watch nature while being protected from nasty insect bites through the Screen Room. This adjacent structure is made of see-through mesh that acts as a mosquito net and lets you lounge bug-free while enjoying the view outside. It has its own floor area for additional sleeping space, and it provides extra ventilation as well.

