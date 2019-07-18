Digital Trends
Deals

Lounge in nature with the Coleman Steel Creek tent, now 43% off post-Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
By
coleman steel creek tent post prime day deal dome

Nothing can be more infuriating than dealing with a terrible tent when camping. It could potentially ruin your mood for the rest of your trip. A bad tent can be hard to work with when setting it up, or it doesn’t sufficiently protect you and your belongings from the forces of nature. You need to invest in a good camping tent to avoid such problems. Luckily, there are a lot of great tents to choose from — one of them is the Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch dome tent.

As a post-Prime day deal, you can get this six-person tent for nearly half its usual price. It normally costs $230, but Amazon has slashed 43% off it, bringing it down to $130.

The Coleman Steel Creek dome tent is designed to let you pitch it at a much faster rate than normal tents. With its trademark Fast Pitch system, pre-attached and color-coded poles and hubs fit each other easily, and snag-free Insta-Clip suspension lets you set it up 50% faster than the older Coleman tent models. Coleman claims that you can finish pitching this tent up in seven minutes or less.

Its spacious interior can easily accommodate two queen-size airbeds and has a 5-feet, 8-inch center height that gives you extra room to stretch your limbs. It has extended window awnings that allow you to keep the windows open for increased air circulation without letting in the rain. The tent has mesh pockets as well for stashing small necessities neatly instead of placing everything on the floor.

The tent features the WeatherTec system which helps keep the interior dry and comfortable. Inverted seams increase weather resistance by hiding needle holes inside the tent. The frame’s poles and guy-out triangles are engineered to withstand strong wind. The zipper cuff is made of weather-resistant fabric which adds protection from the elements to the door. Finally, the floors are made waterproof because of welding-inspired technology which eliminates needle holes.

This tent allows you to watch nature while being protected from nasty insect bites through the Screen Room. This adjacent structure is made of see-through mesh that acts as a mosquito net and lets you lounge bug-free while enjoying the view outside. It has its own floor area for additional sleeping space, and it provides extra ventilation as well.

If the six-person Steel Creek isn’t big enough for your family, you can check out the Coleman Elite Montana tent, which can easily fit eight persons inside it. Or if you aspire to a far more luxurious ambiance when camping, take a look at our best glamping tents. If it’s a beach canopy tent you’re looking for, check out the WolfWise pop-up tent.

Check out our curated deals pages for more post-Prime Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

The best Oculus Quest games
coleman fast pitch cabin tent walmart deal tenaya lake 8 person
Deals

Gear up for your camping trip with the Coleman Fast Pitch Tent, now only $139

Whether you’re staying in your own backyard or heading out to the wilderness, the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent is a reliable companion for almost any kind of outdoor adventure. Get yours for only $139.
Posted By Erica Katherina
wolfwise beach pop up tent prime day deal
Deals

Spend a day at the beach with the WolfWise pop-up tent, now 69% off on Prime Day

A good beach tent is the WolfWise Easy Pop Up tent for protection against the harmful rays of the sun. This lightweight tent is available on Prime Day for only $70. You get to save $97 from its original price of $140.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
coleman tandem adult sleeping bag prime day deal
Deals

Amazon zips $39 off the Coleman Tandem sleeping bag for Prime Day

Get premium sports and outdoor gear at heavily discounted prices during Amazon Prime Day 2019. One of the items you can get on sale is the Coleman Tandem Adult Sleeping Bag. Order yours now at only $61.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
coleman elite montana tent amazon prime day deal green
Deals

Amazon outdoors sale takes 50% off the Coleman Elite Montana Tent for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 also has deals for the outdoor person. Expect to see great camping gear discounts during this event. In fact, the green Coleman Elite Montana tent is now available at half its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
baby monitor deals
Deals

Keep a closer eye (or ear) on your little bean with these baby monitor deals

Whether you’re after a Wi-Fi-connected baby IP camera or a no-frills two-way audio monitor, we’ve picked out a few baby monitor deals along with some other kid-friendly gadgets to help you keep tabs on the littlest members of your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ceiling fan deals honeywell sabal palm tropical
Deals

Stay cool this summer with these hot ceiling fan deals from Amazon

Fighting the heat of the sun usually means installing an air conditioner, but if you’re trying to avoid excessive energy bills, ceiling fans are a solid option. Check out these hot post-Prime Day ceiling fan deals on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale. Walmart's Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon's shopping extravaganza.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg 65 inch 4k tv deal 65uk6090pua walmart
Deals

Walmart cuts price of this LG 65-inch 4K TV by $220 after Prime Day

In the market for a solid, budget-friendly 4K TV but missed out on the Prime Day offers? worry not. Walmart has an ongoing special summer sale on numerous 4K models, including the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

Save up to $300 on the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro excels in nearly every aspect, making it a worthwhile investment especially for artists and professionals. You can order the 64GB version for only $474 or the 512GB version for $699 on Walmart.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best indoor grills philips hd637194 mem 3
Deals

Grill with Philips’ smokeless indoor grill, now 48% off after Prime Day

Fact: Americans love grilled food. If you have one, the problem is the smoke, which your neighbors may not like. The solution is a smokeless indoor grill, like the Philips Avance Indoor Grill. Get it post-Prime Day at 48% off for only $150.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
remington hair dryers walmart price drop retro dryer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart drops discounts of up to 47% on Remington hair dryers

If you’re in need of new blow dryers but missed out on the Prime Day deals, worry no more. Walmart has reduced the price of Remington hair dryers for up to 47%. We’ve rounded them up here so you can check it all out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
honeywell portable air conditioner amazon deal mn12cesbb
Deals

The Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

Prime Day may have gone by but Amazon still has cool deals up for grabs. Keep your cool with a Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner that is currently selling for $115 less than its typical list price of $550. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
xiaomi mi electric scooter post prime day deal
Deals

Ride in style with the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for $97 less post-Prime Day

Scooters started out as a plaything for kids. But now they are larger and have become a common and efficient means to commute, like the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter. It's available on Amazon as a post-Prime Day deal for $97 less.
Posted By Timothy Taylor