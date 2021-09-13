This Dell laptop is over $900 off right now – no kidding!

Yes, you read that correctly: Right now you can save over $900 on a Dell laptop! There are some fantastic Dell laptop deals, laptop deals, and desktop monitor deals happening right now, and at Dell, you can score the 15.6-inch Vostro 7500 Laptop for only $959. That’s an amazing $968 off its regular price of $1,927. Act now, because this is not a deal that will be around for long.

Dell is one the best laptop brands for good reason: Its top-of-the-line Vostro 7500 Laptop is a prime example of lightning-fast connectivity, premium display, fast processing times, and more. This is a laptop for someone who really appreciates good value, especially when it’s more than half off. Whether you need a workhorse laptop for school, work, or just everyday computing, the Dell Vostro 7500 is a solid bet.

One look inside this laptop and you’ll understand what a fantastic deal this is. It’s equipped with an impressive 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 6 cores, and up to 5.0 GHz. And this is backed up by 8GB of memory and 256GB of solid-state memory. And in terms of graphics, we’re looking at the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 card, which is top notch. These kinds of fundamentals mean that you’re all set for any kind of multitasking (including the kind that involves massive programs) or multiple tab browsing; and this laptop can handle the newest, heaviest games. Also, that amount of storage means that you can rest easy knowing your files — documents, photos, TV episodes, and more — are safely stored and easily accessible.

The build of this computer is super solid; the exterior is made of military-grade construction. And the screen is really quite marvelous. It has an extra-large 15.6-inch display screen, featuring ultra-high resolution, so that no detail will escape you. Brighter and boasting more vivid colors than previous versions, this laptop uses an FHD panel and narrow screen border for better viewing, with fewer distractions. And the connectivity is versatile, as well. There’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, of course, and then Dell Mobile Connect helps your phone or other devices to pair seamlessly with this laptop — so that file transfers are a breeze, and you never even have to look at a cable. Also, there’s a Micro SD Media Card Reader, and HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. This laptop really has it all.

More laptop deals

Want to see what other laptops are out there? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations