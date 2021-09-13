  1. Deals
This Dell laptop is over $900 off right now – no kidding!

Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop shown with screen open and mostly closed on a white background

Yes, you read that correctly: Right now you can save over $900 on a Dell laptop! There are some fantastic Dell laptop deals, laptop deals, and desktop monitor deals happening right now, and at Dell, you can score the 15.6-inch Vostro 7500 Laptop for only $959. That’s an amazing $968 off its regular price of $1,927. Act now, because this is not a deal that will be around for long.

Dell is one the best laptop brands for good reason: Its top-of-the-line Vostro 7500 Laptop is a prime example of lightning-fast connectivity, premium display, fast processing times, and more. This is a laptop for someone who really appreciates good value, especially when it’s more than half off. Whether you need a workhorse laptop for school, work, or just everyday computing, the Dell Vostro 7500 is a solid bet.

One look inside this laptop and you’ll understand what a fantastic deal this is. It’s equipped with an impressive 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 6 cores, and up to 5.0 GHz. And this is backed up by 8GB of memory and 256GB of solid-state memory. And in terms of graphics, we’re looking at the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 card, which is top notch. These kinds of fundamentals mean that you’re all set for any kind of multitasking (including the kind that involves massive programs) or multiple tab browsing; and this laptop can handle the newest, heaviest games. Also, that amount of storage means that you can rest easy knowing your files — documents, photos, TV episodes, and more — are safely stored and easily accessible.

The build of this computer is super solid; the exterior is made of military-grade construction. And the screen is really quite marvelous. It has an extra-large 15.6-inch display screen, featuring ultra-high resolution, so that no detail will escape you. Brighter and boasting more vivid colors than previous versions, this laptop uses an FHD panel and narrow screen border for better viewing, with fewer distractions. And the connectivity is versatile, as well. There’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, of course, and then Dell Mobile Connect helps your phone or other devices to pair seamlessly with this laptop — so that file transfers are a breeze, and you never even have to look at a cable. Also, there’s a Micro SD Media Card Reader, and HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. This laptop really has it all.

More laptop deals

Want to see what other laptops are out there? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs.
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,412 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart
