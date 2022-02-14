This video conferencing monitor is $170 cheaper at Dell today

With the rise in remote working, desktop monitors are becoming more and more necessary, and we’ve tracked down one of the best desktop monitor deals on the internet for you. In fact, the Dell 24-inch S2422HZ desktop monitor is a video conferencing monitor, and it’s just $270 when you buy directly from Dell today. That’s an impressive savings of $170 from its regular price of $440, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

We continue moving on into an increasingly digital world, and with remote work and video conferencing becoming more normal, a good video conferencing setup is becoming a more worthy investment. Whether you’re looking for a desktop monitor to build out your desktop computing setup, or just looking for a desktop monitor to connect your laptop to when you want to work or make video calls from your desk, the Dell 24-inch S2422HZ has you covered. It makes hanging out virtually with friends, family, and co-workers an upgrade over many other devices, as it features a built-in camera, noise-canceling microphones, and dual 5W speakers. It creates an interactive experience with sharp video and crystal-clear sound, and we can help make these experiences even better for you with some pro tips for improving the quality of your video calls.

Outside of its unique capabilities as a videoconferencing monitor, the Dell 24-inch S2422HZ is also a great everyday display. It offers several connectivity options for connecting your laptop or expanding your screen real estate further with additional displays, and features a 75Hz refresh rate that makes things like binge watching movies and playing some video games a smoother experience than many desktop monitors can offer. The screen quality of the Dell 24-inch S2422HZ desktop monitor is top notch, as it features IPS technology and ComfortView Plus, an always-on low blue-light screen that optimizes eye comfort by reducing blue-light emissions yet still maintaining color accuracy. This great desktop monitor by Dell also has a minimal, elegant design, and sits beautifully in any office environment.

The Dell 24-inch S2422HZ desktop monitor is just $270 when purchasing directly from Dell today, an impressive $170 savings from its regular price of $440. Free shipping is included with your purchase as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations