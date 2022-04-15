 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 240Hz gaming monitor is over half off at Dell today

Aaron Mamiit
By
25-inch gaming monitor by Dell with Magic Legends on the screen.

Investing in a gaming rig that can smoothly run today’s video games doesn’t stop after snagging one of the best gaming PC deals. You also have to take advantage of wireless mouse deals, wireless keyboard deals, and gaming monitor deals for peripherals that will do justice to your CPU’s processing power. If you blew most of your budget on the gaming PC, don’t worry, because there are offers like Dell’s $220 discount for the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which brings its price down to just $210 — less than half its original price of $430.

The best gaming monitors will be able to keep up with the power of top-of-the-line gaming PCs, but for its price, the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor does an excellent job. It features a 25-inch screen with Full HD resolution, to bring out sharp visuals and lifelike colors while you’re playing modern video games, and ultra-thin bezels on three sides to minimize distractions. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which specifies how often the image on the screen is updated, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. At 240Hz, the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is among the fastest on the market, which will give you an advantage as you’ll be able to react quickly to what’s happening on the screen.

The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor supports both NVIDIA’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates distortions such as screen tearing and stuttering for seamless gameplay. Other features of the monitor include ambient lighting that illuminates your mouse and keyboard, uniquely-designed vents at the back to disperse heat and keep the monitor cool, and a fully adjustable stand that will let you position the screen at the best possible angle while you play.

For a reliable gaming monitor that you can pair with your new gaming PC, or if you badly need to upgrade your current display, you can’t go wrong with the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor. It’s currently on sale from Dell for an affordable $210, after a $220 discount to its original price of $430. The offer is only available for a limited time though, so you need to act fast as it can disappear at any moment. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start playing your favorite games on the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Inspiron 15 laptop is only $250 during the Dell Spring Sale

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts $1,000 off the price

A Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is positioned in tent mode.

North Korea pulled huge $600 million crypto heist, feds say

Ethereum coins sitting on a desk.

Microsoft Defender has one key weakness its rivals don’t

The Windows Security app in Windows 11.

What is going on with the Galaxy S20’s screen?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus display with a dark wallpaper.

Core brings its creator-driven metaverse to iOS this summer

Deadmau5's Core game Oberhasli works on mobile.

Samsung adds Galaxy S21 lineup to Certified Renewed store

Samsung Galaxy S21 back in hand.

Dual review: Selling the feint, awkwardly

Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan discuss combat techniques in a scene from Dual.

Choose or Die review: Where’s a grue when you need one?

Iola evans stares at a TV screen in a scene from Choose Or Die.

How to use concatenate in Excel

A man using a PC to view an Excel spreadsheet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 looks solid for just $430

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 on a while background.

I paid $2 a day to play an abandoned Wii Sports sequel

A Mii hits a ball with a Tennis racket in Wii Sports Club key art.

How to use pivot tables in Google Sheets

Person using Google on a laptop.