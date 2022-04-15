This 240Hz gaming monitor is over half off at Dell today

Investing in a gaming rig that can smoothly run today’s video games doesn’t stop after snagging one of the best gaming PC deals. You also have to take advantage of wireless mouse deals, wireless keyboard deals, and gaming monitor deals for peripherals that will do justice to your CPU’s processing power. If you blew most of your budget on the gaming PC, don’t worry, because there are offers like Dell’s $220 discount for the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which brings its price down to just $210 — less than half its original price of $430.

The best gaming monitors will be able to keep up with the power of top-of-the-line gaming PCs, but for its price, the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor does an excellent job. It features a 25-inch screen with Full HD resolution, to bring out sharp visuals and lifelike colors while you’re playing modern video games, and ultra-thin bezels on three sides to minimize distractions. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which specifies how often the image on the screen is updated, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. At 240Hz, the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is among the fastest on the market, which will give you an advantage as you’ll be able to react quickly to what’s happening on the screen.

The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor supports both NVIDIA’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates distortions such as screen tearing and stuttering for seamless gameplay. Other features of the monitor include ambient lighting that illuminates your mouse and keyboard, uniquely-designed vents at the back to disperse heat and keep the monitor cool, and a fully adjustable stand that will let you position the screen at the best possible angle while you play.

For a reliable gaming monitor that you can pair with your new gaming PC, or if you badly need to upgrade your current display, you can’t go wrong with the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor. It’s currently on sale from Dell for an affordable $210, after a $220 discount to its original price of $430. The offer is only available for a limited time though, so you need to act fast as it can disappear at any moment. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start playing your favorite games on the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor as soon as possible.

