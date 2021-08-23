This 1080p gaming monitor deal at Dell will save you $200

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gamers, take your marks — this can be the best time of year to equip yourself with these gaming monitor deals, desktop monitor deals, and gaming PC deals. These gaming deals have everything you need to dominate, and right now, at Dell, you can score $200 off this 25-inch Dell 25 S2522HG Gaming Monitor. It’s down to $250, a massive drop from its regular price of $450. The right monitor will make you a player no matter what the game, so don’t miss out on this deal today!

The right gaming monitor can immerse you in your games like nothing else, but the 25-inch Dell S2522HG offers way more. Yes, the visuals are absolutely fantastic. The 25-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution gives you the clearest images and sharpest details. Meanwhile, the ultra-thin bezels on three sides reinforce the expansiveness of the display. And with a refresh rate of 240Hz, you’ll never miss a thing, as it quickly renders fast-moving visuals. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about motion because of this gaming monitor’s 1ms gray-to-gray response time.

In fact, this monitor will give you the smoothest, liveliest, most uninterrupted gaming experience. You’ll avoid distortions, like stuttering and screen tearing, because it supports both Nvidia’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync. There’s also a downlighting feature that illuminates your keyboard and mouse in lower-light environments. And to ensure your comfort as well as your overall dominance, they’ve equipped this monitor with a fully adjustable stand so that you can find the best angles — whether it’s for some chilled-out gaming or to put you in the middle of the action.

But this monitor is about so much more than just visuals. Serious gamers will love the extra features on this monitor, like its ambient lighting. Meanwhile, specially designed vents on the back of the monitor disperse heat, keeping you and your monitor cool and collected. Brightness is controlled used a direct current so that on-screen flickering is minimized, and ComfortView software will reduce blue light emissions, keeping eye fatigue at bay and making sure you stay alert and at the head of the pack during even the longest gaming sessions. How cool is that?

More gaming deals

Dominate the competition with the gear available in our gaming deals roundup below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations