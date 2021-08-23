  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 1080p gaming monitor deal at Dell will save you $200

By
25-inch gaming monitor by Dell with Magic Legends on the screen.

Gamers, take your marks — this can be the best time of year to equip yourself with these gaming monitor deals, desktop monitor deals, and gaming PC deals. These gaming deals have everything you need to dominate, and right now, at Dell, you can score $200 off this 25-inch Dell 25 S2522HG Gaming Monitor. It’s down to $250, a massive drop from its regular price of $450. The right monitor will make you a player no matter what the game, so don’t miss out on this deal today!

The right gaming monitor can immerse you in your games like nothing else, but the 25-inch Dell S2522HG offers way more. Yes, the visuals are absolutely fantastic. The 25-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution gives you the clearest images and sharpest details. Meanwhile, the ultra-thin bezels on three sides reinforce the expansiveness of the display. And with a refresh rate of 240Hz, you’ll never miss a thing, as it quickly renders fast-moving visuals. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about motion because of this gaming monitor’s 1ms gray-to-gray response time.

In fact, this monitor will give you the smoothest, liveliest, most uninterrupted gaming experience. You’ll avoid distortions, like stuttering and screen tearing, because it supports both Nvidia’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync. There’s also a downlighting feature that illuminates your keyboard and mouse in lower-light environments. And to ensure your comfort as well as your overall dominance, they’ve equipped this monitor with a fully adjustable stand so that you can find the best angles — whether it’s for some chilled-out gaming or to put you in the middle of the action.

But this monitor is about so much more than just visuals. Serious gamers will love the extra features on this monitor, like its ambient lighting. Meanwhile, specially designed vents on the back of the monitor disperse heat, keeping you and your monitor cool and collected. Brightness is controlled used a direct current so that on-screen flickering is minimized, and ComfortView software will reduce blue light emissions, keeping eye fatigue at bay and making sure you stay alert and at the head of the pack during even the longest gaming sessions. How cool is that?

More gaming deals

Dominate the competition with the gear available in our gaming deals roundup below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$20 $40
Follow the story of Geralt of Rivia across the base game and both expansion packs. Eliminate creatures that threaten society using a wide arsenal of weapons and gear.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$350 $400
Get into the racing mentality with this high-performance racing wheel and pedals. Enjoy TRUEFORCE, a force feedback systemfor extreme realism, and the streamlined design for better performance.
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$85 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$550 $676
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$38 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: How to unlock Sarugami Armor

Jin wearing the Sarugami armor with Iki island in the background.

Is Splitgate cross-platform? Everything we know about cross-platform support

Shooting a portal in Splitgate.

How to tell if your GPU is dying

Geoforce GPU in gaming desktop.

Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop discounted by hundreds today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday 2020 deal

Lenovo and AT&T join forces on new 5G laptops, starting at just $420

Image of Lenovo X3

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

The 6 best TVs under $1,000 for 2021

The Hisense H9G on a TV stand.

Microsoft Teams brings major improvements to search and breakout rooms

microsoft teams in windows 11

Tons of T-Mobile subscribers just got a free year of Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as the title character in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 might turn out to be sales hits

Samsung Galaxy folding phones.

The best pet cameras of 2021

A dog and his human companions surrounding the Petcube Bites 2.

How to use the Google Home app on your PC

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 folded backward, sitting on table top.

How to use Amazon Echo as a doorbell chime

A finger pressing a Ring video doorbell.