You need to consider a few things when you’re hunting for home office monitor deals. You need a monitor that aligns perfectly with your workflow, with plenty of screen space so you can efficiently multitask. Your display should also have fantastic image quality, an elegant aesthetic, and seamless compatibility with your computer. This 27-inch display ticks all of those boxes, and right now, you can get it at the Dell website for a special deal. Pick up the Dell 27 QHD monitor for just $220, which is $150 off the regular price of $370. Keep reading to find out why you should have this outstanding display on your radar.

The Dell 27-inch S2721D monitor is easily one of the best monitors in this price range. It offers excellent display quality and a robust feature set at a fraction of the price of many similar panels. This particular monitor comes with a gorgeous 27-inch IPS screen with a 2560 x 1440 aspect ratio. When coupled with the 99% sRGB coverage, the IPS panel gives you fantastic color accuracy from any viewing angle. The 27-inch size and 1440p resolution give you fantastic pixel density, while providing extra room to multitask and browse pages. The bezels around the screen are ultra thin, which makes for an even more immersive experience when you’re watching content or gaming. Like other Dell monitors, the S2721D comes with ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue-light emissions, even over extended viewing sessions.

It’s also an incredibly versatile display. When you’re working, you can take advantage of Dell EasyArrange, an on-screen display manager that lets you organize applications and snap them into pre-defined templates. This allows you to configure and execute multitasking layouts in seconds. This monitor handles gaming very well, with AMD FreeSync compatibility that reduces screen tearing and ensures a smooth visual experience. The panel also has a 75Hz refresh rate, so you can take advantage of the power of your graphics card in immersive 3D games. If you have external gaming devices like consoles connected to your computer, you don’t have to fiddle around with wires to switch inputs. The Dell S2721D has two HDMI 1.4 ports and a DisplayPort that you can easily switch through the monitor’s controls.

If this sounds like the perfect monitor for you, there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the 27-inch Dell S2721D monitor for just $220, which is a whopping $150 off the standard price tag of $370. But, of course, this deal won’t last forever, so hit that Buy Now button and upgrade your home setup today!

