We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Dell Monitor is for Prime Day

Two Dell 27 monitors next to each other with one facing forward and the other facing backward.
Prime Day is finally here and if you’re looking for a new monitor, now’s the time to buy, because Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering up huge discounts and Prime Day deals on the gadgets and devices you’ve got to have. Take Dell, for instance. Dell has an awesome deal going on right now on its Dell 27 Monitor. You can grab this 27-inch monitor at a $120 discount — a huge price cut from its original price of $320 which gets you a sale price of $200.

Let’s be real, if you want to purchase a big, beautiful display like the Dell 27 Monitor, then you’re looking for a monitor that has loads of entertainment value. And if that’s what you want, you’ll be able to get just that with the Dell 27, and you’ll be able to get it at an affordable price too.

When it comes to entertainment, the Dell 27 is built for it as it features a QHD, ultra-thin-bezel display with IPS and AMD FreeSync technology. What does all of that mean? It means you’ll have a vivid and brilliant binge-watching and gaming experience. And even if this monitor tempts you into spending hours in front of it, your eyes should be just fine since the Dell 27 comes with ComfortView, “which reduces harmful blue light emissions,” according to Dell. The monitor also features dual HDMI ports which further support your console gaming and streaming habits.

You don’t have to wait any longer to get a display like the Dell 27 Monitor at a discount. And you don’t have to pay $320 for it either. It’s Prime Day and Dell’s selling this monitor for just $200 and effectively handing you a savings of $120. You can’t beat that.

More Prime Day monitor deals available now

If for some reason the Dell 27 Monitor isn’t your bag, you still have other options to check out. If you’re still shopping around for the best deals on monitors be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals. You’re sure to find something there that fits your needs and budget.

And if you need more than just a monitor, say a new laptop, perhaps? Don’t forget to visit our roundups of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals and the best Prime Day laptop deals.

To help you get started on your Prime Day monitor shopping, we’ve curated a few of the best monitor deals we’ve found below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$260 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Acer SB220Q 21.5 Inch Monitor

$80 $93
Priced at under $100, this monitor is great thanks to it's FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and thin-bezel design. It even has a VGA port for classic connections, too.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$522 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon
