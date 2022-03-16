Save $550 on this curved 38-inch Alienware gaming monitor

While curved TVs have gone by the wayside, curved gaming monitors remain relatively popular as almost every manufacturer has some version of one available, with some of the best coming from Alienware. As a company, it’s been in the gaming space for over a decade and is the first company to offer gaming laptops, so you know you’re in good hands. Unfortunately, Alienware products are also known for being expensive, but this discount over at Dell for an Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor brings the price down to $1,400 from $1,950 — a huge $550 savings — and is one of the best gaming monitor deals you’re going to find today.

What may not be immediately obvious from the picture above is that this Alienware gaming monitor is a beast with its 21:9 screen ratio and 35.23-inch width, so the first thing you have to make sure of is that you can fit it on your desk. If you can, you’ll enjoy some top-end image quality, as the monitor has a 3840 x 1600 resolution, which is about 75% of the way to 4K. It can manage a 144Hz refresh rate if you use a display port cable, and 85Hz if you use HDMI. It also uses an IPS panel, which is known for providing some of the best color and color accuracy around, and is borne out by the fact that it can hit 95% DCI-P3, a wider coverage than sRGB.

The Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor also features Vesa HDR 600, the second-highest HDR version you’re going to get without spending possibly twice as much. This is helped even more with the included Nvidia G-Sync Advanced, which helps avoid screen tearing and provides better HDR processing in games that support the technology. Finally, you get anywhere between 4ms to 1ms response time depending on what mode you set the screen on. Even better, the 1ms response time on the extreme mode is a true 1ms, and not a workaround that the screen has to hit that speed.

Overall, if you’re looking for one of the best curved gaming monitors around, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is one of the best. The deal from Dell brings it down to $1,400 from $1,950 and makes it much more affordable. That being said, if this screen is a bit much, or you want something a little different, we have a few other monitor deals for you to check out.

