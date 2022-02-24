  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell slashed $300 off this Alienware laptop for a limited time

Albert Bassili
By
Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop playing Playerunknowns Battlegrounds.

If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, Dell laptop deals have your back. Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, and one of the best Alienware deals is this m15 R6 discount at Dell. Not only is it a great all-around gaming laptop, but it also has a whopping $300 discount, bringing its price down to $1,050. These kinds of Dell deals sell out quickly, so grab it while you can! It’s an actual steal when you consider the specs it has.

For starters, it has the RTX 3050, probably the fourth or fifth best graphics card on the market right now, and even better, it’s not thermally throttled like some other versions are, so you won’t have any issue running most AAA games at high graphical settings. Speaking of which, the screen is also quite a beast, and while only 15.6 inches in size, it has a whopping 165Hz refresh rate. The only downside is that the resolution is only 1920 x 1080, so it’s worth checking some gaming monitor deals to pair with the laptop when at home since the 3050 can easily handle a higher resolution with great settings.

Paired with the RTX 3040 is a 11th gen i7-11800H, which is a bit of a younger generation compared to the GPU and the overall laptop. That being said, it’s still an excellent CPU and won’t cause any bottlenecking issues when it comes to running programs or games. Speaking of running programs, the 8GBs of DDR4 RAM means that you shouldn’t have any problem with those nor with opening several tabs simultaneously. If you want to run several programs at once, you could consider upgrading this to 16GB. The Alienware m15 R6 comes with a respectable 216TB PCIe M.2 SSD, so you’ll have enough room to store several games, although we’d still suggest picking up an external hard drive because you aren’t going to be able to resist running dozens of games on this.

It’s hard to state how great this Alienware m15 R6 deal is, given that it’s only $1,050 for some of the best specs on the market. But, of course, if the price is a bit too rich for you, check out some of our other gaming laptop deals, although it will certainly be hard to beat this one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Yes, you can play Elden Ring on the Steam Deck

A troll fights a player in Elden Ring.

Knockout City parts ways with EA and goes free-to-play

knockout city free to play june

Get this HP Pavilion gaming PC while it’s only $500

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 — but hurry!

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Everything we know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Reveal of a titan in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal we can find

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with dog.

The Keurig K-Elite and K-Duo are each $50 off today

Keurig K-Elite

Snag this 70-inch TV deal while it’s $250 off

LG - 70 Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

What’s new on Peacock in March 2022

new on peacock joe vs carole

The best outfits and armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Close-up of Allot in Horizon Forbidden West.

What is the Powerpass in Lost Ark?

A gunslinger looking cool in Lost Ark..

Tons of Sony Bluetooth speakers are on sale today at Best Buy

Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth Speaker - Black

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 12 quests and how to complete them

Drake's treasure in Fortnite.