  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell has the curved gaming monitor deals you’ve been wanting

Aaron Mamiit
By

Whether you’ve already invested in a powerful computer from gaming PC deals, or if you want to play on a bigger screen while at home with your machine obtained via these gaming laptop deals, you should take advantage of gaming monitor deals to buy a display that will do justice to today’s games. You don’t have to break the bank with such a purchase though, as Dell is offering discounts on a variety of curved gaming monitors.

The 27-inch Dell S2721HGF, the 32-inch Dell S3222HG, and the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM have all received price cuts from Dell. There’s no certainty on when the deals will end though, so if one of these offers catches your eye, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

27-inch Dell S2721HGF — $230, was $350

The Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor with a horror game on the screen.

Dell, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best computer monitors, is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of reliable but affordable products like the Dell S2721HGF. A curved display provides a more immersive experience while also reducing glare and reflection, according to our computer monitor buying guide, which is why a curved monitor is so appealing to gamers. The Dell S2721HGF features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you will be able to better appreciate the graphics of modern games. It’s also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduce distortions like stuttering and screen tearing, and it features Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions to prevent eye fatigue. If you think the Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor is enough to meet your needs, you can purchase it for just $230 from Dell, after a $120 discount to its original price of $350.

32-inch Dell S3222HG — $280, was $450

The 32-inch Dell S3222HG gaming monitor with a game on the display.

If you want a larger screen, then you might want to go for the Dell S3222HG, which is a curved gaming monitor with a 32-inch display, Full HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Dell’s ComfortView technologies, as well as a variable refresh rate for an additional method of reducing screen tearing. You will be able to set up as many as three customized profiles for the monitor, and you will be able to easily switch between them depending on the game that you’re playing. You can buy the Dell S3222HG from Dell at $170 off, which reduces the curved gaming monitor’s price to a more affordable $280 from its original price of $450.

32-inch Dell S3222DGM — $300, was $530

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

For a more premium gaming experience, go with the Dell S3222DGM, which is equipped with a 32-inch display at QHD resolution, a 1ms response time, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium, variable refresh rate, and Dell’s ComfortView. In addition to the three user-defined profiles, the curved gaming monitor lets you manage all aspects, including frame rates, brightness, and shadow control. There’s also a downlight that lets you play in low-light environments, as the ambient illumination will give you a better look at your keyboard and mouse. You’ll be able to stretch your budget to afford the Dell S3222DGM, which is available from Dell for just $300 after a $230 reduction from its original price of $530.

More gaming monitor deals

Any choice from among this trio of curved gaming monitors is a worthwhile investment, especially with Dell’s discounts. However, if you want to take a look at other options, you’re more than welcome to check out some of the best gaming monitor deals that are currently available, which we’ve gathered here.

HP 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

$282 $300
This monitor's 27-inch screen offers QHD resolution, with the option to adjust the tilt and height for a comfortable viewing angle. The Eyesafe-certified display protects your eyes from blue light. more
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen 27-Inch IPS LED QHD Gaming Monitor

$370 $510
This HP Omen gaming monitor offers Quad HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz for top-quality gaming. It's compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync. more
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$570 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G272 27-Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor

$160 $259
This MSI Optix gaming monitor offers a 27-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate for a great gaming experience. more
Buy at Walmart

LG 27GN880-B 27-Inch UltraGear QHD 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor

$430 $600
Upgrade your setup with the LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming display. It's compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and its adjustable stand and arm give you more options for mounting it. more
Buy at Buydig.com

BenQ EX2780Q 27-Inch 1440p IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$320 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Buy an outdoor projector for the Super Bowl for only $82

Bomaker Wifi Projector on White Background

Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask hits Switch Online next month

majoras mask nintendo switch online

The best modem-router combos for 2022

Netgear brings Wi-Fi 6 support to its latest cable modem router combo.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series’ Amazon listing reveals it all

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra render both front and back

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote

Watch UFC 270 Online: Live stream Ngannou vs. Gane tomorrow

watch ufc 270 online live stream 260 ngannou vs gane face off image

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 for free

how to watch super bowl 2022 free clearmaster 2max 2

Cricket is making mobile data more affordable with FCC help

Samsung's Galaxy A13 from all angles.

The best TVs for Super Bowl 2022

A man watching the Samsung 75-inch Q84A in his living room.

How many devices can you use NordVPN on?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Intel Arc Alchemist benchmarks rival one of Nvidia’s best

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

The drawing experience on Chromebooks to get a major boost

Closeup on the HP Chromebook x360 14c's keyboard, trackpad, and stylus.

These Alder Lake motherboards cost the same as some GPUs

ASRock's OC model of the Z690 Alder Lake motherboard.