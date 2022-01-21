Dell has the curved gaming monitor deals you’ve been wanting

Whether you’ve already invested in a powerful computer from gaming PC deals, or if you want to play on a bigger screen while at home with your machine obtained via these gaming laptop deals, you should take advantage of gaming monitor deals to buy a display that will do justice to today’s games. You don’t have to break the bank with such a purchase though, as Dell is offering discounts on a variety of curved gaming monitors.

The 27-inch Dell S2721HGF, the 32-inch Dell S3222HG, and the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM have all received price cuts from Dell. There’s no certainty on when the deals will end though, so if one of these offers catches your eye, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

27-inch Dell S2721HGF — $230, was $350

Dell, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best computer monitors, is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of reliable but affordable products like the Dell S2721HGF. A curved display provides a more immersive experience while also reducing glare and reflection, according to our computer monitor buying guide, which is why a curved monitor is so appealing to gamers. The Dell S2721HGF features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you will be able to better appreciate the graphics of modern games. It’s also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduce distortions like stuttering and screen tearing, and it features Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions to prevent eye fatigue. If you think the Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor is enough to meet your needs, you can purchase it for just $230 from Dell, after a $120 discount to its original price of $350.

32-inch Dell S3222HG — $280, was $450

If you want a larger screen, then you might want to go for the Dell S3222HG, which is a curved gaming monitor with a 32-inch display, Full HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Dell’s ComfortView technologies, as well as a variable refresh rate for an additional method of reducing screen tearing. You will be able to set up as many as three customized profiles for the monitor, and you will be able to easily switch between them depending on the game that you’re playing. You can buy the Dell S3222HG from Dell at $170 off, which reduces the curved gaming monitor’s price to a more affordable $280 from its original price of $450.

32-inch Dell S3222DGM — $300, was $530

For a more premium gaming experience, go with the Dell S3222DGM, which is equipped with a 32-inch display at QHD resolution, a 1ms response time, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium, variable refresh rate, and Dell’s ComfortView. In addition to the three user-defined profiles, the curved gaming monitor lets you manage all aspects, including frame rates, brightness, and shadow control. There’s also a downlight that lets you play in low-light environments, as the ambient illumination will give you a better look at your keyboard and mouse. You’ll be able to stretch your budget to afford the Dell S3222DGM, which is available from Dell for just $300 after a $230 reduction from its original price of $530.

Any choice from among this trio of curved gaming monitors is a worthwhile investment, especially with Dell’s discounts. However, if you want to take a look at other options, you’re more than welcome to check out some of the best gaming monitor deals that are currently available, which we’ve gathered here.

