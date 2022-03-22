Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!

Today at Dell, you can find fantastic productivity laptop deals for work and school, gaming laptop deals for on-the-go playing sessions, and even desktop gaming PC deals if you plan to play more intense titles. These deals might not make it to the end of the day, so don’t forget to grab one of these devices if it catches your eye! Keep reading to discover some of our favorite laptops and PCs that can be yours at a discount.

Inspiron 15 3000 — $300, was $419

If you’re looking for a solid daily Windows laptop at a rock-bottom price point, you can’t go wrong with this Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. It’s one of the best budget laptops because of its excellent balance of price, performance, and design. As soon as you take it out of the packaging, you’ll be impressed with the look. It has an elevated hinge and thin bezels usually found on much more premium devices. The thoughtfulness extends to the internals — with its Intel Pentium N3050 quad-core processor, a speedy 128GB SSD, and 4GB of RAM, you’ll be able to do all of the most important productivity tasks. You’ll get decent performance while browsing the web, checking your email, word processing, and even occasional media consumption. The 15.6-inch screen is anti-glare and LED-backlit, so you’ll be able to see content clearly in any lighting conditions. Right now, you can pick up this great laptop on the Dell website for just $300, which is a $119 discount on the regular price of $419. That’s a no-brainer!

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

The best 2-in-1 laptops are some of the most versatile productivity machines you can get. They combine the convenience and ease-of-use of a tablet with the keyboard and trackpad support of a traditional laptop. This Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a laptop that gets this balancing act just right, with thin bezels on all sides of the 14-inch, Full HD touch display, various configurations and standing modes, and impressive specifications for the price. Under the hood, you’ll find the excellent AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor, which is a great chip for 2-in-1s that balances power consumption with performance. There’s also dual-channel 8GB 3200MHz RAM, along with plenty of space thanks to the 256GB of speedy solid-state storage. It even has pen support, which is perfect for taking notes, annotating presentations, and signing documents. Right now, this convertible laptop can be yours for just $550, which is a massive $250 discount on the standard price of $800.

G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $1,019

It’s not every day that you find a high-speed gaming laptop for this low of a price. Whether you’re planning to use it for on-the-go gaming or turning it into your primary gaming machine, the G15 Gaming Laptop from Dell is an all-around great buy and one of the best gaming laptops for those on a budget. Inside, it has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10500H processor with six cores and 12 threads, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. That lets it run games competently and makes it an exceptional workstation for processor-intensive tasks. However, the real star of the show is the graphics card. It’s equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which isn’t the best graphics card in the world, but it’s certainly enough to run competitive e-sports games and modern 3D titles with the settings turned down. You’ll also get a competitive edge thanks to the 120Hz, 1080p display, which lets you take full advantage of the extra frames on first-person shooters and real-time strategy titles. You can get this gaming laptop for a shockingly low $650, down by a massive $369 from the regular price of $1,019. Hit that Buy Now button ASAP — availability is limited!

Alienware m15 R5 Laptop — $950, was $1,350

Are you looking for a step up from the G15 in gaming horsepower? Then look no further than this Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop — a blisteringly fast Ryzen machine that can easily handle most triple-A titles. The first thing you’ll notice is the sharp, gamer-oriented design and sleek lighting effects that will feel right at home on your desk. Inside, it’s equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, an eight-core processor that has unreal multi-threaded performance for a laptop at this price point. Not only that, but you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of dedicated VRAM. That will not only give you plenty of horsepower for today’s games but it will be future-proofed for titles released in the years to come. There’s also an excellent port selection, with three USB-A ports and a fast USB-C port, HDMI 2.1 output, and even a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. You can also fine-tune your performance with the included Alienware software. For a limited time, this powerful machine can be yours for only $950, a massive $400 discount from the original price of $1,350. So don’t wait — get it today by hitting the Buy Now button.

Alienware R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,650, was $2,010

If you don’t care about portability and prefer a value-packed gaming desktop to pair up with your recently bought gaming monitor deals, this is the perfect tower. The Alienware Aurora R10 is a gaming desktop packed full of power. Not only does it look impressive from the outside, with its industrial design, dark exterior, and bold lighting, but it’s impressive on the inside, too. It has a Ryzen 5 5600X processor with six cores and 12 threads, a 512GB M.2 SSD, and 16 GB of dual-channel 3200MHz memory. That’s an excellent lineup, especially when paired with the overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, a beast of a graphics card. Despite being a generation old, the 2080 Super is an incredible performer, boasting amazing frame rates in the newest titles even when played at higher settings. Inside, it has liquid cooling to ensure minimal thermal throttling, along with a 1000W power supply that’s more than enough for the components inside. You also get excellent connectivity, with Killer E2600 Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. If this gaming desktop sounds like your ideal computer, get it today for just $1,650 — a whopping $360 discount on the standard price tag of $2,010. Hit that Buy Now button below before it’s gone!

