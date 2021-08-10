  1. Deals
Gaming laptops from Dell and Alienware are ridiculously cheap today

By

If you want to have a powerful, fully-featured PC gaming experience wherever you go, a gaming laptop is your best bet. In fact, many laptops are just as powerful as gaming PC deals.  These gaming laptop deals come in all shapes and sizes, from practical, everyday devices to absolute powerhouses like Alienware deals that make light work of the newest triple-A titles.

Some of our favorite options in this category are available right now on Dell’s website. One of these Dell laptop deals is the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, a great all-around device that’s on sale for just $700, which is $280 off from its original price of $980. On the higher end of the spectrum, you can check out the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. It’s a powerhouse choice that’s $280 off right now, dropping its price from $1,680 to just $1,400. You can find out about these two gaming machines below.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $980

Dell Gaming G15 Laptop on White Background.

If you’re looking for a well-made, budget-friendly gaming laptop, the Dell G15 Gaming is a great option. It offers great value for money while offering everything the average user needs for an entry-level gaming machine. The G15 is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 6-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. This should be more than enough to run many popular casual and e-sports titles at high settings with stable fps, like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and League of Legends. Online gamers will also benefit from the ethernet port, which supports a high-speed wired connection. It’s also equipped with a 1080p with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring that you’re getting the best possible experience when playing games that benefit from higher frame rates, like first-person shooters. For gamers who like to play at night, the spacious keyboard is backlit. The G15 Gaming Laptop is normally sold for $980, but you can get it right now for just $700. Make sure to click that “Buy Now” button if you’re interested since this deal could end at any time.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,680

Alienware M15 Laptop on White Background

If you’re looking to play more demanding titles, then the Alienware m15 R5 Gaming Laptop is a great option. Inside, it comes with an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core processor and a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GB, a graphics card that can handle most modern titles that you throw at it, whether it’s an immerse first-person shooter or an open-world adventure game. It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, which means you can run other programs like a browsing window or music streaming app while playing games. The screen is a 1080p 15.6-inch panel with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, making this an excellent option for players who love competitive shooters. On top of that, there’s an excellent, responsive keyboard with a comfortable layout and tactile buttons. Alienware laptops are consistently ranked among our best gaming laptops, and a big reason is their build. The entire device is sleek, study, and kept cool with Alienware’s Cryo-Tech technology, which maintains the laptop’s stability even under heavier loads. If you’re convinced, you can get this laptop for only $1,400, which is $280 off the original price of $1,680. You should hurry since we’re not sure when this deal ends!

More Gaming Laptop deals

Aside from these two laptops, many other gaming laptops are on sale right now. They come in all kinds of configurations, depending on your needs. We’ve compiled the best ones for you below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,323 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,149
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Newegg

Eluktronics Prometheus XVII 17" Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,700
Along with beefy specs, the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII laptop sports a 17-inch QHD display with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, making it the perfect gaming desktop replacement.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'HP21BTS5'

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,130
This new HP Victus 16-inch gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 165Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at HP

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI GF65 Thin (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) + Free Gaming Mouse

$799 $1,049
If you're looking for a "Goldilocks" gaming laptop that's beefy enough for modern gaming but isn't overkill for your needs and budget, it doesn't get much better at this price than the MSI GF65 Thin.
Buy at Newegg

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,200
It's well-known that MSI makes gaming laptops that punch well above their weight, and the excellent MSI Sword is one of the cheapest ways to try one of the new RTX 30-series GPUs.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$699 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart

Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-52-71K5 Gaming Laptop

$1,662 $2,200
Featuring the 10th generation Intel Core i7--10750H 6-Core Processor with Windows 10 Home, this gaming laptop delivers desktop-caliber gaming you can take wherever you go.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $820
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$850
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy
