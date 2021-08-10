If you want to have a powerful, fully-featured PC gaming experience wherever you go, a gaming laptop is your best bet. In fact, many laptops are just as powerful as gaming PC deals. These gaming laptop deals come in all shapes and sizes, from practical, everyday devices to absolute powerhouses like Alienware deals that make light work of the newest triple-A titles.

Some of our favorite options in this category are available right now on Dell’s website. One of these Dell laptop deals is the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, a great all-around device that’s on sale for just $700, which is $280 off from its original price of $980. On the higher end of the spectrum, you can check out the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. It’s a powerhouse choice that’s $280 off right now, dropping its price from $1,680 to just $1,400. You can find out about these two gaming machines below.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $980

If you’re looking for a well-made, budget-friendly gaming laptop, the Dell G15 Gaming is a great option. It offers great value for money while offering everything the average user needs for an entry-level gaming machine. The G15 is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 6-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. This should be more than enough to run many popular casual and e-sports titles at high settings with stable fps, like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and League of Legends. Online gamers will also benefit from the ethernet port, which supports a high-speed wired connection. It’s also equipped with a 1080p with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring that you’re getting the best possible experience when playing games that benefit from higher frame rates, like first-person shooters. For gamers who like to play at night, the spacious keyboard is backlit. The G15 Gaming Laptop is normally sold for $980, but you can get it right now for just $700. Make sure to click that “Buy Now” button if you’re interested since this deal could end at any time.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,680

If you’re looking to play more demanding titles, then the Alienware m15 R5 Gaming Laptop is a great option. Inside, it comes with an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core processor and a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GB, a graphics card that can handle most modern titles that you throw at it, whether it’s an immerse first-person shooter or an open-world adventure game. It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, which means you can run other programs like a browsing window or music streaming app while playing games. The screen is a 1080p 15.6-inch panel with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, making this an excellent option for players who love competitive shooters. On top of that, there’s an excellent, responsive keyboard with a comfortable layout and tactile buttons. Alienware laptops are consistently ranked among our best gaming laptops, and a big reason is their build. The entire device is sleek, study, and kept cool with Alienware’s Cryo-Tech technology, which maintains the laptop’s stability even under heavier loads. If you’re convinced, you can get this laptop for only $1,400, which is $280 off the original price of $1,680. You should hurry since we’re not sure when this deal ends!

More Gaming Laptop deals

Aside from these two laptops, many other gaming laptops are on sale right now. They come in all kinds of configurations, depending on your needs. We’ve compiled the best ones for you below.

