  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Dell gaming laptop deals are almost too good to be true

By

Here at Digital Trends, we like to think we know gamers, and gamers know exactly what they’re looking for, which is why we’re certain you’ll find something to your liking in these gaming laptop deals, Dell laptop deals and gaming monitor deals. And right now, at Dell, you can score more than $300 off of some of the best gaming laptops, like the G15 and the Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop. Check out these deals:

15-inch Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – $980, was $1,185

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a top-notch screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating the competition in no time. It’s got excellent graphics capabilities that lend themselves to top-tier performance, great value (especially at this price), and an impressively clear display with a high refresh rate. Those top marks are rooted in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, eight cores). Backing up that high-octane engine is 8GB of memory and then 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should be music to the ears of any serious gamer, especially when we have killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth coming in for the chorus. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-glare technology, and you’ve got a gaming laptop that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

15-inch Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop – $1,180, was $1,494

The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop, seen from the front and back.

One of sleekest and most powerful 15-inch laptops Alienware offers, this speedy and portable machine delivers on performance and has amazingly impressive visuals to match.  It all works together through an advanced cooling system that combines a new chassis with dual-fan design, custom system temperature controls from the Alienware Command Center, and load-balancing heat pipes. The result is unwavering performance. Under the hood, it’s got an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, not to mention an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card. The results are killer visuals, backed up by pro level gaming features, like a responsive keyboard with 1.8mm travel with standard 4-zone RGB N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting technology. There’s also a fully customizable lighting system to give you that personalized gaming experience. Take control with Alienware Command Center, as well as tons of options for connectivity, and great battery, all in a super portable package.

More gaming deals

The right gaming laptop is just the beginning. Get deep into your gaming experience with the right gadgets and accessories; check out our roundup of the best gaming deals, below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

$51 $60
Build your personal getaway from scratch on your own island, and customize your character. Collect materials to construct what you need, get to know the residents, and show off your creation. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

$24 $50
This gaming mouse features a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, durable mechanical switches of up to 10 million clicks, an accurate scroll wheel, and five programmable buttons. more
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB with Madden NFL 21

$415 $449
Purchase this 512GB version of the Xbox Series S and get a copy of Madden NFL 21, the latest entry in the long-running football video game franchise. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + G Driving Force Shifter Bundle

$288 $460
Jump into your favorite racing simulators with this wheel and shifter bundle from Logitech. The wheel is realistic, the pedals are responsive, and the shifter is smooth. more
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$110 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best gaming laptops for 2021

2019 Razer Blade Pro 17

The best OLED laptops for 2021

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

The best laptops to buy in 2021

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720

The best budget laptops for 2021

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Download streaming video

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for September 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Common iOS 15 problems and how to fix them

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

How to download iPadOS 15

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad os 15 multitasking 2 copy

iPadOS 15: How to use keyboard shortcuts in iPadOS 15

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

Best cheap gaming headset deals for October 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Maximize your preparedness with EcoFlow’s new DELTA Max power station

EcoFlow Delta Max power station with expandable power battery.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

iPhone 13 Pro Max back.