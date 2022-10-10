 Skip to main content
Dell G15 gaming laptop is $250 off in its anti-Prime Day sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
Two Dell G15 Gaming Laptops side by side and placed on a dark background.

Amazon is launching another round of Prime Day deals this year with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is unofficially known as October Prime Day, and other retailers like Dell are rolling out their own discounts in response. Gamers should take advantage of the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale to get the Dell G15 gaming laptop for cheap, as it’s currently available for just $900 following a $250 discount to its original price of $1,150. The bargain may end at any moment, though, so you have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The best gaming laptops promise that you’ll be able to play today’s latest games and even the titles that are arriving in the near future. This holds true for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, in addition to 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive software like video games. You’ll be able to appreciate all that processing power on the device’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop’s 512GB solid-state drive (SSD) offers ample space for several games with all their DLCs, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start installing games as soon as you unbox the machine. It also features the Alienware Command Center, which will let you customize how the Dell G15 gaming laptop runs each and every game that you play. For an extra boost, you can activate the laptop’s Game Shift technology, which triggers a dynamic performance mode within the Alienware Command Center by maximizing the speed of the device’s fans to maintain a cool temperature while its components are pushed to their limits.

We didn’t expect the Dell Prime Day sale to return this year. However, with the announcement of October Prime Day comes the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale as a response, which gives gamers a chance to buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop at $250 off. You’ll only have to pay $900 for the machine instead of $1,150, but you should act fast if you want to buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for below $1,000. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

