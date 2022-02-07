Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $800 — over $239 off!

Dell’s G15 is a highly-reviewed and most commonly recommended gaming laptop along with other laptops in our gaming laptop deals, such as the HP Omen. Luckily, Dell has put a pretty big discount on this G15, bringing it down to $800 from $1,019, so it’s the perfect time to pick one up if you can.

In terms of specs, while you aren’t going to see an RTX graphics card at this price range, this G15 comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, which is a pretty respectable GPU overall and great for the $800 price tag. Paired with that is a AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which again isn’t the most powerful CPU but works well with the RTX 3050 to avoid bottlenecks and keep the price down. Along with that, you get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, a little on the smaller side given the size of games these days, so you’ll probably want to grab an external hard drive to up your space a little.

In terms of size, you probably won’t be surprised that the G15 a bit bulky given its price and specs, but the 15.6-inch screen is pretty great, and it even has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which works well with the GPU and the 1920 x 1080 resolution. That means you won’t constantly be struggling to run games on medium settings just to hit that refresh rate, and older games like Counter-Strike or League of Legends shouldn’t have a problem running on the G15 at all. We’ll also note that the G15 has Wi-Fi 6 support, which is something that still isn’t standard in most laptops and means that you’ll have a much better wireless experience than using Wi-Fi 5.

While the specs might not seem impressive at first glance, when you consider that the G15 is going for $800, then you realize that it’s quite an excellent deal. That being said, if you want some beefier specs and are OK with a desktop experience, check out our budget gaming PC deals to get something along with the same price range. You can even pair it up with one of our gaming monitor deals and get a whole PC setup for under $1,000.

