This Dell gaming laptop just got a big price cut — now $700

If you missed the chance to buy a gaming laptop on Cyber Monday, don’t worry because the Dell G15 is still available with a $250 discount that brings its price down to just $700 from its original price of $950. This is a limited-quantity deal from Dell’s laptop deals though, and it’s selling quickly, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it if you need a new gaming machine. We’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow, so add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 appears in Digital Trends’ list of the best gaming laptops as a budget option, so with Dell’s discount, it’s an even better choice. You’ll be able to jump straight into modern PC gaming with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — these aren’t enough to play AAA titles at their highest settings, but the gaming laptop will be able to run them at low to medium settings. Once you’ve saved up enough cash, you can upgrade its RAM to 16GB, as that’s the recommended specification for most gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. At least you won’t need to worry about installing an operating system as the Dell G15 comes with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD.

Playing games will be easy on the eyes through the Dell G15’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, which also features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth gaming experience. If you’re the type of gamer who can play for several hours straight, the gaming laptop will be able to keep up with you without overheating because of its thermal design that’s inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand.

You won’t be disappointed if you buy the Dell G15 from Dell’s gaming laptop deals, because for $700, you’ll be getting a reliable device that will let you play today’s video games without any issues. That’s $250 in savings from its original price of $950, which you can spend instead on more games or extra accessories. The offer’s availability is limited though — if you take time to think about it, it may be gone by the time you get back to it. Avoid missing out by finalizing your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop right now.

Editors' Recommendations