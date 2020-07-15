  1. Deals
Dell G3 15 gaming laptop on sale for only $729 — save $100

pasteWhen Dell brings out its Cyber Savings Event, they’re not joking about the savings. If you’re looking for an affordable yet powerful gaming laptop, they may have just the machine. Right now, the Dell G3 15 is on sale for only $729, down $100 from the usual $829. In the world of gaming laptops, this is an incredible deal from one of the best-known names in all of computing.

Dell tends to mean business, but one look at this cool, backlit keyboard and you’ll know it’s for gaming. But that doesn’t mean that Dell has gone over-the-top with the design. This machine doesn’t scream “gamer.” It carries itself much like a regular laptop, though maybe one from a generation ago.

That said, it’s anything but. It’s loaded with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores), which should provide plenty of muscle to handle your favorite games. In terms of memory, it comes ready to compete with 8GB DDR4-2933MHz, 2x4G, making sure you can experience games in all their glory and avoid annoying lags or delays. For graphics, it’s equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6, allowing you to play the fastest games at the highest speeds, no sweat. Where the action takes place, on the 15-inch screen, you’ll be mesmerized by the details due to a two-sided narrow bezel and 60Hz refresh rate.

In case that’s not enough, Dell has equipped its G3 with a turbo-boost. Quick access to action can be everything in the gaming world, literally the difference between life and death, and Dell has provided its Game Shift feature inside its Alienware Command Center to help you manage it. All you have to do is press Fn+Game Shift Key (or Fn+F7 for non-English keyboards ) and the processor, and its cooling system, will go into overdrive. All done with the craziness? Press Fn+Game Shift Key and go right back to normal. Easy. The Alienware Command Center gives you amazing control over your hardware and software, allowing you to customize how your machine works with each individual game, or the other apps that come with Windows Home 10. It really maximizes the laptop’s versatility.

If you’re in the market for a more affordable gaming laptop, there are some great gaming laptop deals available right now. If you’re just getting into gaming or just want a really solid Dell machine at an incredible price, check out the Dell G3 15 — now $100 off  at $729, down from $829.

