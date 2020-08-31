Dell G3 15 gaming laptop down to $730 ahead of Labor Day — save $130

If you’re looking to upgrade your portable gaming setup, now is the ideal time with Dell reducing the G3 15 gaming laptop to just $730 as part of an early Labor Day sale. It’s a Doorbuster sale which means it’s strictly limited stock so you’ll need to be speedy to get in on this deal but it’s definitely going to be worth your time, given the $130 in savings you’ll enjoy. It’s just one of the many early Labor Day sales out there but it’s easily one of the many good gaming laptop deals we’ve seen.

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop has everything you could need for the price. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of fast SSD storage, along with an all-important dedicated graphics card – the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, which is sure to make your games look better while you’re on the move. It also offers a 15.6 FHD anti-glare LED backlit screen, too, so you’ll see everything that’s going on while you game.

With plenty of technical prowess, you’d be mistaken for thinking that the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop might run a little hot, but Dell has equipped this laptop with a dual-fan cooling system that spreads out the heat no matter what you’re doing. A narrow bezel means it still looks super sleek and you can focus on the action on screen rather than the surrounding bezel. It also comes with dual speakers that offer nahimic 3D audio for when you want to hear everything going on in your favorite games.

Well equipped to enable you to play plenty of great games, whether you’re at home or heading out and about, the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is a truly great system at its regular price of $860. Right now, you can enjoy it for just $730, saving you $130. This is the ideal time to upgrade your system or purchase a gaming laptop for the first time. You’ll need to be quick though. This is one of Dell’s Doorbuster sales which means strictly limited stock has been allocated to the deal. Once it’s gone, it’s gone!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations