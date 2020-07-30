Cheap Gaming Laptop: Best Buy knocks $100 off Dell G3 — but not for long

If you’re in the market for a great gaming laptop then Best Buy has the deal for you. Right now, you can buy the Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop with great specifications for just $900. That’s a saving of $100 off the usual price. It’s one of the many great gaming laptop deals we’re seeing emerge right now.

The Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop has mostly everything you could need from a gaming laptop of this price. It has an Intel 9th-generation core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage for fast access to all your files and games. Best of all, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card which means it will easily run most games at a decent rate. When so many laptops rely on integrated graphics, the addition of a separate graphics card is exactly what makes the Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop a great device for gamers who want to be able to enjoy the flexibility of a laptop.

The good features don’t stop there either. The Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a full HD anti-glare narrow-border display so it looks good in every way. It also has two tuned speakers with Nahimic 3D audio so your games sound great, too. Gamers will also appreciate the backlit keyboard that means you can easily game in dim or dark locations without feeling too restricted, plus there’s a 10-key numeric keypad so you’ve got the full flexibility of a keyboard to enjoy here.

The Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs in many features but it’s still super portable. It has a lightweight design that means it’s only 0.9 inch thick plus it’s designed to operate quietly and remain cool even under heavy load so you won’t have to worry about noise or heat issues.

Well regarded by gamers, the Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop is ordinarily priced at $1,000. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $100 bringing the price down to $900. It’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that you’re sure to enjoy for quite a while. Be quick though. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.

