 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cyber Monday: Save $250 on this 14-inch Dell 2-in-1 laptop

Lucas Coll
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Looking to enjoy the versatility of a convertible laptop? Now’s your chance, with retailers and PC brands across the board pulling back the curtains on their Cyber Monday deals. Dell is never shy about getting in on these seasonal sales, and right now, the best Dell Cyber Monday deals include this nice discount on the Inspiron 14 2-in-1. Normally $800, this handy touchscreen laptop can be yours right now for just $550, saving you $250. These deals don’t last long, though, so you better hurry — and if you’re not convinced, read on to see why you should hit that Buy Now button.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell is one of the best laptop brands as well as one of the oldest, and there are few people around who haven’t at least heard of the Dell Inspiron line. If you’re old enough, then you might even recall the famous TV commercials from the early aughts. Although Dell makes a huge range of laptops nowadays, from cheap Chromebooks to high-end ultrabooks and gaming machines, the Inspiron lineup is still the brand’s bread and butter, and for good reason: They’re sturdy, reliable workhorses that don’t make you break the bank.

This one sports a 14-inch display, which is a nice sweet spot in size that strikes a good balance between utility and portability — big enough to work on comfortably, but no so big that the laptop becomes a burden to carry around. That fold-flat touch display also has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, with its 16:10 aspect ratio giving you a taller screen to work with (something that’s thankfully becoming the norm on laptops, replacing the standard 16:9 aspect ratio). For hardware, this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 packs an AMD Ryzen 5625U processor with six cores, along with 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. Those are good enough specs for everyday use and productivity, including some multitasking. A 512GB SSD gives you plenty of local storage, as well.

Related

As part of its ongoing Cyber Monday laptop deals, Dell has marked down this versatile 2-in-1 laptop by $250, which is a considerable discount on its usual $800 price. That lets you nab the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 for just $550 while this offer lasts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Don’t miss this Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deal — ends midnight
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
Get Dell’s latest XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at $250 off for Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Amazon Echo Show 15 is $80 off with this Cyber Monday deal
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.
Dell’s massive XPS 17 laptop is $700 off for Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Cyber Monday deal: Get a TCL soundbar and subwoofer for $59
TCL Alto R1 wireless Roku TV Ready Soundbar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 get big Cyber Monday discounts
Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed on top of a Galaxy Z Fold 4's box.
Cyber Monday: get this 24-inch Smart TV for under $100 today
Onn. 24-inch 720P HD Smart TV on a white background.
Save $500 on Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival for Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.
Cyber Monday: Stream Disney+, Netflix, and more with this $18 accessory
Roku Express 4K+
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
A personal reads on a Kindle Paperwhite while relaxing at campsite.
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
Gear up for the Holidays: Anker hubs and docking stations for iPads and MacBooks
Anker USB Hub 541 for iPads