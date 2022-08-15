If you’re looking for laptop deals that keep costs low while giving you the ideal laptop for school, you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 right now at Dell, saving you $50 off the usual price. To make the deal even sweeter, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included in the offer representing $84 worth of great entertainment. Buy this deal and you’re set up nicely for working at college or simply as a device for your daily commute. Read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000

Dell laptop deals are frequently great value and you can’t get much cheaper than the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 when looking for a Windows-based system. While it won’t rival the prowess of the best laptops around, it’s still one of the best Dell laptops in this price range. For the money, you get a fairly basic spec of an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The latter is the big selling point for a productivity-focused machine as it means you’ve got plenty of room to store all your most valuable files.

Even better is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000’s build quality. As you would expect from one of the best laptop brands, it’s well thought out. It has a 15.6-inch HD screen with narrow borders, anti-glare properties, and an LED-backlit panel. For getting things done, you also benefit from an expansive keyboard that offers a full numeric keypad, as well as 6.4% larger keycaps than previous models. Hate laptops that have limited room for the touchpad? Fortunately, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has a great spacious touchpad for getting stuff done.

There’s also the advantage of the laptop’s lift hinge so that the device can be raised to an ergonomic angle, making it easier to type for extended periods of time. It’s those kinds of thoughtful features that makes the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 one of the best laptops for college if you’re on a budget.

Normally priced at $300, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to $250 right now at Dell, for a strictly limited time only. Snap it up now if you want to enjoy working more productively at school without spending a fortune.

