If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, one of the best laptop deals you’ll find on the internet is over at Dell today. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently marked down to only $250, a $135 savings from its regular price of $385. Free next-day delivery is also included with this purchase. This is the perfect laptop for students and people with light computing to do on the go, and is one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.

The Dell Inspiron 15 makes a strong case for itself as the go-to laptop for just about anybody. Its affordability makes it popular among students, and its internal specs keep it popular with more professional users. It’s powered by Intel’s N series processors, and has an Intel UHD graphics card, which powers a great, high-quality picture on the 15.6-inch screen. A super-fast 128GB solid-state drive paired with 4GB of RAM rounds out the internals of this Dell Inspiron 15. Some other great features of the Dell Inspiron 15 are blue-light reduction software to optimize eye comfort, expandability with multiple connection ports, and multiple device connectivity through Dell Mobile Connect.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Dell Inspiron 15 is definitely a sight, and it’s on the larger end of displays for a laptop, perfect for binge-watching on weekends or for creating content during the week. That slightly larger footprint of the Dell Inspiron 15 also allows for an expansive keyboard and a more spacious touchpad, as well as a larger battery — and longer battery life — than many laptops can offer. The Dell Inspiron 15 is driven by Windows 11, bringing an inspiring new look to your computing interface, and combines with Dell to create a best-in-class OS experience.

