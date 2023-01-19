This powerful, portable Dell laptop is down to just $250

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been waiting for laptop deals that suit your tight budget, you’re going to love what Dell has to offer today. Right now, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250 meaning you save $50 off the usual price of $300. As with all Dell deals, this is a strictly limited-time only deal so you’ll need to be fast to save the money. A great budget laptop, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your attention.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you’re onto a good thing here. The Dell Inspiron 15 offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s otherwise known as the essentials you need in your life for any time you’re working on the move. It’s the build quality that makes this laptop stand out and is why Dell systems feature among the best laptops. This laptop offers a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders, providing you with a great start for a well-built laptop.

As well as that, the Dell Inspiron 15 has roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad so it’s easy to type on even if you’re used to regular desktops. It also has a lift hinge so you can adjust things to form a more comfortable typing angle. Dell ComfortView software also helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so everything is confidently thought out here. Worried about it slipping while you’re using it in a coffee shop or similar? Don’t be. The Dell Inspiron 15 has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge that stop skidding risks and provide it with additional stability. Attention to detail is scattered around this device liberally.

Ideally suited for students or home workers on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a great option if you want to keep costs down. Normally priced at $300, the laptop is currently down to $250 as part of Dell’s sale. It won’t be this price for long with only hours left to run, so snap it up quickly before you miss out on a great discount.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations