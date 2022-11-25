Black Friday is the best opportunity in the year to get a laptop for cheap, as there are eye-catching offers like Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 that pulls the laptop’s price down to just $200 from its original price of $300. Like most Black Friday laptop deals, this offer’s availability is limited, and there’s not much stock left. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, we suggest pushing through with the purchase as quickly as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Most laptops that you’ll see on sale for $200 sacrifice their dependability to get to that price, but not the Dell Inspiron 15. With its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it’s capable of keeping up with daily activities such as typing documents, making presentations, and doing online research. It will never be as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but it will be a reliable companion that will help you accomplish your tasks for work or school.

The Dell Inspiron 15 serves as a decent entertainment device for watching streaming content with its 15.6-inch HD screen and a steady partner for joining online meetings with its built-in HD webcam. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, so it’s ready for use as soon as you start it up.

There are a lot of laptops to choose from in this year’s Dell Black Friday deals, but this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 should be at the top of your list if you’re on a tight budget. The laptop is yours for just $200, for $100 in savings from its sticker price of $300, but the limited-quantity deal is selling out fast like most Black Friday deals. If you want to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for this cheap price, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

