 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell has a laptop for $200 for Black Friday, but it’s almost gone

Aaron Mamiit
By

Black Friday is the best opportunity in the year to get a laptop for cheap, as there are eye-catching offers like Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 that pulls the laptop’s price down to just $200 from its original price of $300. Like most Black Friday laptop deals, this offer’s availability is limited, and there’s not much stock left. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, we suggest pushing through with the purchase as quickly as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Most laptops that you’ll see on sale for $200 sacrifice their dependability to get to that price, but not the Dell Inspiron 15. With its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it’s capable of keeping up with daily activities such as typing documents, making presentations, and doing online research. It will never be as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but it will be a reliable companion that will help you accomplish your tasks for work or school.

The Dell Inspiron 15 serves as a decent entertainment device for watching streaming content with its 15.6-inch HD screen and a steady partner for joining online meetings with its built-in HD webcam. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, so it’s ready for use as soon as you start it up.

Related

There are a lot of laptops to choose from in this year’s Dell Black Friday deals, but this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 should be at the top of your list if you’re on a tight budget. The laptop is yours for just $200, for $100 in savings from its sticker price of $300, but the limited-quantity deal is selling out fast like most Black Friday deals. If you want to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for this cheap price, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Black Friday VPN deals: NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark
Someone using a VPN on a Macbook Pro.
Black Friday: Save $570 on this Alienware RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Even the Apple Watch Ultra is discounted for Black Friday 2022
The yellow circle shows the Apple Watch Ultra is in Low Power Mode.
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
Best Black Friday iPad deals: save on tablets and accessories
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2022
The best Black Friday deals for 2022
Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
A Sony television sits in a futuristic-looking living room.
Best 55-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
Best 50-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now
The Samsung 50-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV hangs on a wall in a living room.
Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
The best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals for 2022
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.
The best HP laptop Black Friday deals you can shop right now
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.