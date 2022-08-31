 Skip to main content
This 15-inch Dell laptop is $300 in its Labor Day sale

A popular entry for anyone checking out laptop deals, Dell has a great offer on the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop right now. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to only $300 for a limited time only. An ideal choice if you simply need a new device to work from home or take to school, this may not be the fastest laptop around but it’ll get the job done. Here’s all you need to know about the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop. Buy it now before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for a long time now, thanks to the company knowing exactly how to make great devices for every price range. In the case of the Dell Inspiron 15, you get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Those are all the basics you need from a system at this price with the Dell laptop deals going on at the moment making it even better value.

Thanks to Dell knowing how to build quality laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 also has a great screen for the price. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a great refresh rate of 120Hz. Many laptops at this price point only achieve a standard HD resolution and they almost never have a 120Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate means that if you’re scrolling through content fast, the experience will look smoother with less risk of motion blur. It’s also helpful if you plan on streaming a lot of movies or shows, ensuring the Dell Inspiron 15 is a good choice for students who also need an entertainment device.

While the Dell Inspiron 15 isn’t one of the best laptops that you can get when money is no object, it’s still well-designed. It has a spacious touchpad and roomy keycaps so it feels comfortable to use. It also has a lift hinge so you can get a more comfortable typing angle while you work. It’s all crucial in empowering you as you work, whether you’re at home or on the move.

Normally priced at $400, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to $300 for a limited time only at Dell. A chunky 25% discount, this is a great price for anyone who needs to keep costs down but still wants good quality. Buy it now before the sale ends.

