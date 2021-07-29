  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

By
A silver Dell Inspiron 15 Plus laptop with a nature photo on the screen.

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.

The Dell Inspiron 15 Plus is the perfect school companion with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for seamless multitasking between apps, smooth internet browsing, and quick note-taking. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough space for all the documents that you’ll need for the entire school year.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution is ideal for both work and play, and it’s supported by the onboard Intel UHD Graphics. The Dell Inspiron 15 Plus is also smart enough to adapt its thermal profile to the situation, including keeping the device cool when it’s on your lap and unleashing its full performance when it’s on your desk. The HD webcam will let your classmates and teachers see you clearly during online classes, and it comes with a physical shutter for privacy when it’s not in use.

Get ready for the upcoming school year with the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, which is a laptop that will have no problem keeping up with all forms of students’ schoolwork. It’s on sale from Dell at $270 off, lowering its price to an affordable $580 from its original price of $850. You should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to take advantage of this offer while it lasts, and so that you’ll get the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus long before the first day of class.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 Plus is a solid choice for students, but if you’re looking for something else, there are other Dell laptops that are on sale. You don’t have to go to the websites of different retailers though, as we’re helping you out by gathering some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$700 $929
This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $520
Grab a new Dell laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU)

$2,050 $2,300
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its beefy RTX 3000-series graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell

