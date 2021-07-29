Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.

The Dell Inspiron 15 Plus is the perfect school companion with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for seamless multitasking between apps, smooth internet browsing, and quick note-taking. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough space for all the documents that you’ll need for the entire school year.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution is ideal for both work and play, and it’s supported by the onboard Intel UHD Graphics. The Dell Inspiron 15 Plus is also smart enough to adapt its thermal profile to the situation, including keeping the device cool when it’s on your lap and unleashing its full performance when it’s on your desk. The HD webcam will let your classmates and teachers see you clearly during online classes, and it comes with a physical shutter for privacy when it’s not in use.

Get ready for the upcoming school year with the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, which is a laptop that will have no problem keeping up with all forms of students’ schoolwork. It’s on sale from Dell at $270 off, lowering its price to an affordable $580 from its original price of $850. You should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to take advantage of this offer while it lasts, and so that you’ll get the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus long before the first day of class.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 Plus is a solid choice for students, but if you’re looking for something else, there are other Dell laptops that are on sale. You don’t have to go to the websites of different retailers though, as we’re helping you out by gathering some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available for you to shop.

