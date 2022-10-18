 Skip to main content
This cheap but powerful laptop from Dell is under $600 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Today one of the best laptop deals you’ll find is taking place at Dell, where you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 laptop for just $530. A near-perfect combination of performance and price, this laptop is popular among both students and professionals. This deal offers a savings of $220, as the Dell Inspiron 16 regularly costs $750. Free shipping is also included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 laptop

Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades now, as it offers multiple lineups of laptops with multiple sizes to choose from within them. With the Inspiron 16, Dell has increased the screen size of the super popular Inspiron 15 laptop, while at the same time managing to maintain a portable laptop frame size. This makes the Inspiron 16 an ideal laptop for people who spend a lot of time at the screen, whether it be pushing through the workday, taking notes in class, or enjoying a weekend binge-watching session. The 16-inch screen sports Full HD resolution, so your digital world will be sharp and vibrant no matter how you’re interacting with it.

The Dell Inspiron 16 also makes good competition for laptops such as the Apple MacBook Air M2, especially when you consider its price point with this deal. In fact, the Dell Inspiron 16 is one of the most powerful computers you’ll find at this price point. As built for this deal, it has a 10-core Intel processor and Intel UHD graphics. These combine with 8GB of RAM and a super fast 512 GB solid-state drive. These specs are impressive for any laptop, and give the Inspiron 16 all the power it needs to power through most people’s workflows. It vastly outperforms most of the best budget laptops while hanging out in their general price range, and it’s able to say it’s one of the newest laptop models available.

You don’t have to be a student to grab one of the best student laptop deals available, so click over to Dell now to grab $220 in savings with this deal. The Dell Inspiron 16 is regularly $750 and is currently going for just $530, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

