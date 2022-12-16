Need a reliable business laptop but don’t have the money to spend on a Lenovo ThinkPad? Then you should grab one of the best laptop deals around today. The Dell Latitude 5420 laptop is down to just $919, saving you an absolutely astounding $1,386.86 off the regular $2,305.85 price. You read that right — a saving of over $1,350 on a new Dell laptop that’s the perfect choice for productivity in the new year! As you can imagine, this massive discount means these laptops are selling like hotcakes, so if you don’t want to miss out, grab yours right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5420

You’d normally pay much more for this Dell laptop — or for a Lenovo ThinkPad — and with this deal, you’re getting an excellent business laptop for an outstanding price. The Dell Latitude 5420 has a 14-inch FHD display with four-sided narrow bezels, anti-glare, and ComfortView Plus to reduce harmful blue light, great for those epically long work days. The FHD webcam has a camera shutter for privacy, while intelligent audio reduces background noise and enhances audio quality, so your video meetings will sound crisp and clear, even if you’re in a crowded coffee shop.

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, this laptop is more than capable of keeping up with multitasking, whether you’re sending emails, preparing a presentation, working on spreadsheets, or browsing the web. Integrated Intel graphics support streaming video and playing casual games in your downtime, too. You’ll never need to worry about the battery dying on you unexpectedly as the Latitude 5420 packs outstanding battery life, with ExpressCharge taking you back to 35% charge in just 20 minutes and an 80% charge in under an hour.

This laptop is the first Dell laptop to be designed with 21% bioplastics from trees in the lid, so not only does it look good, it’s a planet-friendly choice too. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for connectivity, plus a full range of ports to connect peripherals, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a Smart Card reader.

Dell has included a whole host of handy features for working at home or the office, including Express Sign-in, where the PC’s proximity sensor detects your presence to instantly wake the computer and log you in with the IR camera and Windows Hello, without you having to lift a finger. For security, it automatically locks whenever you walk away, great if you’re co-working or in a coffee shop. There’s also ExpressConnect, which auto-joins the strongest access port in the office, and ExpressResponse, which lets you prioritize your most important apps and opens them faster.

Make 2023 your most productive, efficient year yet and grab one of the best Dell laptop deals on the Dell Latitude 5420 today. You’re getting $1,386.86 off the regular $2,305.85 price, so you’re paying just $919 for a whole lot of laptop! At this price, we don’t expect this deal to stick around long, and it may not even be around by tomorrow, so if you want it, grab it today while it’s still available.

