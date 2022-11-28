 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell business laptop is $1,563 off for Cyber Monday (seriously)

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell Latitude 9330 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Professionals, entrepreneurs, and even content creators can get in on today’s Cyber Monday deals, as the Dell Cyber Monday deals include a discount on one of its business laptops. Today you can get the Dell Latitude 7320 for just $799, which is a massive savings of more than $1,500 from its regular price of $2,362. This laptop is well spec’d and has what you need to get through the workday. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7320 business laptop

Dell Latitude 9330 tent view showing display and hinge.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell Latitude 7320 laptop makes some impressive competition for the best laptops. It brings a lot of power to your workflow with an 11th-gen Intel i5 quad-core processor and 16GB of RAM, and the Integrated Intel Iris graphics make everything that turns up on your screen snappy and sharp. It’s also stylish and incredibly portable. The 13.3-inch screen stretches almost edge to edge and keeps the computer small enough to take anywhere easily. The Latitude 7320 even sees improved performance and battery life through its unique cooling system that maximizes airflow. This keeps the processor from throttling and the battery from draining quickly.

Some features of the Dell Latitude 7320 that you won’t often find on other laptops include Express Sign-In, which allows you to get to work fast with a proximity sensor that detects your presence and instantly wakes up the computer and logs you in. It also locks when you walk away so your work will stay private. Intelligent Audio enhances the audio quality and reduces background noises, which makes the Latitude 7320 a good alternative to the best laptops for videoconferencing, especially when you consider this Intelligent Audio feature is combined with a Full HD webcam that includes IR technology. Dell makes several high-quality laptops, and you can compare the Dell XPS and Dell Latitude and Dell Latitude and Inspiron if you feel the Latitude 7320 might not be what you need.

Related

With a savings of more than $1,500, the Dell Latitude 7320 is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available. You can grab it for just $799 today from Dell, where it would normally cost you $2,362. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals: Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 and more
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
The best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals for the audiophile in your life
Woman wearing Technics EAH-AZ40 true wireless earbuds in silver.
Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit, Galaxy Watch
Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals
It’s not quite KITT, but you can put Alexa in your car for $15 today
Amazon Echo Auto in car.
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods, and more
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Now’s the perfect time to stock up on PS5 controllers
playstation 5 controller ps5
This 43-inch TV is under $300 in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale
A JVC QLED displaying the Roku menu.
This Bose waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $89 for Cyber Monday
The Bose SoundLink Micro on a student backpack.
Amazon Echo Show 15 is $80 off with this Cyber Monday deal
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.
Cyber Monday: Save $250 on this 14-inch Dell 2-in-1 laptop
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7420) used as a tablet.
This Polaroid-style Fujifilm instant camera is $49 for Cyber Monday
Light Blue Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
A bird's eye view of a blue Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop on a white background.