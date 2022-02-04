Get 35% off Dell Workstations with this coupon code

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your computer, you should be on the lookout for desktop computer deals. There’s a lot of brands and retailers to choose from though, so if you need help in narrowing down your options, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell, which is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best desktop computers.

Dell is currently offering discounts through the coupon code SAVE35, which slashes 35% off the list price of desktop PCs. For example, the Dell Precision 3240 Compact Workstation, which is available for $909 after a $392 discount to its original price of $1,301, is down to $909 for a $456 discount after the code, while the Dell Precision 3650 Tower Workstation, which is available for $1,209 after a $514 discount to its original price of $1,723, is down to $1,120 for a $603 discount after the code.

The Dell Precision 3240 Compact Workstation is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Integrated Graphics, which is more than enough for multitasking between daily tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and making presentations. The CPU also comes with a 256GB SSD, which provides ample space for all your essential software. With the SAVE35 coupon code, you can purchase the Dell Precision 3240 Compact Workstation for $845 from Dell, after a $392 discount to its original price of $1,301.

If you need a more powerful desktop computer, consider the Dell Precision 3650 Tower Workstation. Inside the chassis are the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Integrated Graphics, which makes it capable of handling more demanding tasks such as multimedia editing. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, plus an optical disk drive. From its original price of $1,723, it goes down to $1,209 after applying the SAVE35 coupon code, for total savings from Dell of $514.

More desktop computer deals

You can’t go wrong with either the Dell Precision 3240 Compact Workstation or the Dell Precision 3650 Tower Workstation, especially with the savings that you can achieve with the SAVE35 coupon code. However, if you want to take a look at other options, we’ve rounded up some of the best desktop computer deals that you can shop right now across various retailers.

