If you’re planning to upgrade your computer setup with this year’s best Black Friday deals, you shouldn’t forget to also take advantage of Black Friday monitor deals. You have to invest in a new monitor, as a powerful CPU will be wasted when it’s paired with an outdated display. Your shopping can start now though, as there are some Dell Black Friday deals that are now available. For example, the Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor is available from Dell at $260 off, nearly halving its price to $330 from its original price of $590.

The Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor features a 27-inch display with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, for smooth and immersive gameplay. It also showcases a head-turning design, with vents at the back for improved heat dispersal and a tapered stand that can easily be adjusted for height and tilt. The angled base is not only steady, but it also opens up more desktop space so that you won’t feel cramped.

Like most of Digital Trends’ best gaming monitors, the Dell S2721DGF supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technologies, which contribute to a premium gaming experience through the elimination of tearing and stuttering, which happens during the most action-packed scenes. It also comes with a flicker-free screen, to make sure that your eyes stay comfortable even after playing for hours at a time.

The Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor, which may also be used for work and school, is a solid choice if you’re planning to upgrade your computer setup’s screen. It’s an even better option thanks to Dell’s $260 discount, which brings the monitor’s price down to $330 from its original price of $590. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite video games on the Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

