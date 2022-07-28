 Skip to main content
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on laptop and desktop workstations

Dell is well-known for its business laptops and workstations, which is why we always appreciate seeing this amazing surprise sale with discounts on both types of PCs. As such, here are a few good picks, and if you’d like to see more, you can also look at some great Dell laptop deals.

Precision 3560 Workstation — $979, was $1,965

A Dell Precision 3560 Workstation sits open on a white background.

Among the best laptop deals right now, the Dell Precision 3560 Workstation features an excellent 11th-gen Intel i5-1145G, a mid-tier CPU that should easily handle most productivity tasks that you throw at it, although you can upgrade to an i7-1185G7 if you think you need it. There’s no discrete GPU, but you get Intel Xe graphics, which can let you get away with some light graphics editing. The screen is 15.6 -inches and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which gives you a lot of space to work with for apps and tabs, although the base memory is a bit low at 4GB, so we suggest upgrading to at least 8GB, and 16GB if you’re a big power user. Storage is a 256GB SSD, with the option to upgrade to 2TB and grab a secondary storage. You can also upgrade it with a fingerprint reader if you’d like.

Precision 3450 Small Form Factor Workstation — $1,009, was $2,034

A Dell Precision 3450 Small Form Factor Workstation sits on a white background.

Desktops are a great alternative to laptops, as they often have a similar price but come with better specs, and with the Precision 3450, you also get a much smaller form factor. Packed inside this small case is an 11th-gen Intel i7-11700, a high-end CPU that will handle most stuff you throw at it, and the whole thing comes with Intel’s graphics rather than a discrete one. Storage is slightly bigger at 512GB, more than enough for most folks, and RAM sits at a very comfortable 16GB. While there aren’t any customization options for the Precision 3450, it’s still a great model at the base specs and worth picking up if you’re looking for great desktop computer deals.

Precision 3650 Tower Workstation — $1,549, was $3,098

A Dell Precision 3650 Tower Workstation sits on a white background.

Finally, we have the Precision 3650, a bit chunky but easily competes with the best desktop deals in terms of specs and price. At base, you get an 11th-gen intel i7-11700, although you can upgrade to a beastly Intel Xeon W-1390P, a server-grade CPU that will blaze through any computational stuff you do throw at it. RAM at base configuration is 32GB of non-ECC Memory, but you can also upgrade that to 128GB of ECC memory if it deals with critical tasks. The GPU also comes in a range of options, from AMD to Nvidia and single to dual, so you can spec it out if you do a lot of heavy editing like video editing. This PC starts with a 512GB SSD, but you have tons of upgrade options for that as well.

