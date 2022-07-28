Ultrawide curved monitors are ON SALE at Dell today

You’re probably familiar with Dell’s offerings in the desktop and laptop world, and while you may have dealt with a few Alienware monitors, you may not be familiar with Dell’s higher-end monitors. Well, if you’re looking for a couple of great desktop monitor deals, these from Dell offer you ultrawide delight.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Monitor — $990, was $1,240

With a 34-inch ultrawide display featuring 3440 x 1440 resolution, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Monitor is basically two monitors in one, which helps you increase productivity quite drastically while also saving you the space and money of grabbing a second monitor. Besides that, it has an impressive 99% sRGB color gamut, and for those who aren’t familiar with that, it means that it can reproduce almost the majority of the whole color spectrum. Peak brightness sits at 300 nits, which is enough for a well-lit room, and response time is 5ms grey-to-grey on fast mode and 8ms on normal mode, which is enough for gaming needs if you’d like to do that too. This is a great monitor to pair up with a Dell laptop deal so you can get that extra level of productivity at home or work.

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor — $1,455, was $1,820

If a 34-inch ultrawide monitor isn’t big enough for you, then check out the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor and its whopping 49-inch diagonal length and 5120 x 1440 resolution. Plus the whole thing is curved, so you get better viewing angles. It’s also a bit brighter than Dell’s 34-inch option at 350 nits, making it even better for graphical design and video editing since you won’t be squinting at the screen to see what’s going on. It also has 99% sRGB color coverage, so you won’t feel anything missing there, although it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t ideal for gaming, although certainly not impossible if you don’t play high-paced games. Either way, if you’re looking for a versatile monitor to pair with one of our desktop computer deals, the UltraSharp 49 will serve you well, although you may want also to take a look at our comparison between the Dell Ultrasharp 49 and Samsung CHG90 if you’d like to have an alternative option.

