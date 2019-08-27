Taken at face value, Dell’s deal on the Vizio V-Series 50-inch 4K television isn’t all that great. At $299, it’s the same price as every other online retailer — which is still a great deal on a large-screen television. But with a free $100 Dell gift card with your purchase, it’s by far the best Dell Labor Day deal.

There aren’t many restrictions on how you get to use the card, either. The gift card will arrive by email about 10 to 20 days following the shipment of your order and has a 90-day expiration date. You can use it for any future purchase, and even get up to five of these cards per order if you order more than one TV, according to the terms and conditions.

That’s a pretty good deal if you ask us, and on a decent television to boot. The Vizio V-Series is the manufacturer’s entry-level line, but it offers a lot of features of more expensive competitors at a fraction of the price.

You’ll get 4K with Dolby Vision HDR, giving it a picture quality that is far better than similar budget 4K TVs. A full-array backlight with 12 dimming zones provides a brighter picture than its competitors with surprisingly deep blacks, something most cheap TVs lack.

Need connectivity? The V-Series has that, too. Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 smart TV platform is built right in, with support for both Google’s Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2.0. It is even controllable via voice using Siri, Google, or Alexa. This is a pretty impressive feature list.

If you’re looking for something even larger, Dell has quite a few deals for 4K TVs for Labor Day at a variety of price points. Better yet, on some of the higher-priced models, the gift card is even bigger: as much as $500 on Dell’s stock of top-of-the-line 4K TVs.

We also recommend you watch our continuously updated list of the best Labor Day sales, as we expect to see quite a few more television deals over the next week. But right now, many of Dell’s deals on HDTV’s with the gift card are the best we’ve seen so far and are likely going to be hard to beat.

