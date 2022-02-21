  1. Deals
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $300 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
If you want to stop using your personal laptop for work, you need a dedicated home office computer. If you’re looking for one of the best laptop deals and home office deals, look no further than the deal we’ve found on the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop at Dell today. It’s currently marked down to only $779, which is a savings of $334 from its regular price of $1,113, and one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen. To sweeten the deal even more, free shipping is included with your purchase. It’s part of the massive Presidents Day sales exploding across retailers today.

With the Vostro 3510, Dell is making a case to all working professionals who like to take their work on the go. It packs the performance you need via an Intel 11th-generation processor, which will push you through daily tasks even on the busiest of work days. Despite that power, the Dell Vostro 3510 manages great battery life, and with Express Charge technology it can go from a 0% charge to an 80% charge in just an hour, so you’ll never have to worry about getting stranded at an outlet for long if you run your battery dry out in the wild.

The Dell Vostro 3510 really makes productivity a priority, as it features a large touchpad, bigger keycaps compared to previous Vostro generations, and a lift hinge for more ergonomic wrist angles, all of which make the Vostro 3510 a comfortable and relaxing experience. The keyboard is spill-resistant, and the beautiful 15-inch screen is powered by Dell’s ComfortView software, which helps reduce harmful blue-light emissions to make extended screen time easier on your eyes. Remote workers, entrepreneurs, content creators, and the like would be smart to consider the Dell Vostro 3510 as their next laptop, as it has many of the features that make all of the best laptops attractive.

Coming in at an impressive savings of over $300 at Dell today, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great laptop for anyone looking to tackle their productivity at a discount. It’s marked all the way down to just $779, down from its regular price of $1,113. That discount brings it in range of the best laptops under $1,000. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is an impressive computing experience.

