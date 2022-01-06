With so many people working from home these days, it’s no surprise that Dell has a laptop specifically targeted towards a WFH environment. Of course, reliable laptops can be expensive, even with some great laptop deals, but with this massive discount of $470 from Dell, it’s worth checking out. So at the discounted price of $600, this Vostro 3400 is a pretty excellent deal.

When it comes to productivity laptops, the Vostro 3400 is a pretty good one, with an 11th gen i5-1135G7 and 8GB of DDR4 RAM that should be more than enough to handle all the productivity apps you’re going to need. It also has a pretty hefty 1TB SATA hard drive, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space as you do your work; plus, it’s great for storing films or shows to watch at a later date. Finally, while it comes with Windows 10 out of the box, Dell offers a free upgrade to Windows 11, which you can even preload on to it if you like.

As for the big-ticket item, the camera has a decent 1280×720 integrated camera, which should be more than enough for most uses. As for the screen, it’s a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display with a pretty slim border, making the laptop pretty small and easy to carry around. Given the smaller screen, you might want to pair it with a desktop monitor from our desktop monitor deals, which should at least help productivity while still using the integrated camera.

While the Vostro 3400 doesn’t have any integrated graphics, the fact that it’s reduced from $1,070 down to $600 makes this one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen, as well as just an excellent deal in general. Sadly, there’s no accidental damage reduction that comes with this deal, although for the savings you get, that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker. But, of course, if that is an issue for you, there are some other home office deals that you can check out, where you can maybe go for a more traditional desktop setup rather than a laptop.

