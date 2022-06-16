Dell’s best work-from-home computer is over $600 off

More people are choosing to work from home due to its many benefits, including savings on transportation and increased productivity. However, such a setup requires a reliable laptop or desktop computer. If your company won’t provide you with one, or you want to invest in a machine that can double as your personal device, you should check out laptop deals and desktop computer deals to look for the most powerful option that you can afford. For those who need help in making a decision, the Dell Vostro 3888 Compact Desktop is highly recommended. It could be your work-from-home computer for $499, which is less than half its original price of $1,113 after Dell’s $614 discount.

The Dell Vostro 3888 Compact Desktop isn’t as powerful as the best desktop computers, but for a work-from-home device that won’t run demanding apps, it’s more than enough. Inside the PC are the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 8GB of RAM. It won’t be blazingly fast, but you’ll be able to multitask between a few apps with minimal lag, and if you focus on one app such as an internet browser or a word processor, you won’t experience any slowdowns at all.

With its 256GB SSD, the Dell Vostro 3888 Compact Desktop offers ample space for the apps you need for your job and the files that you need to keep. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro, so you can start working as soon as it boots up. The desktop computer also features a compact design that allows it to easily fit on your desk to save space, and a total of eight USB ports so that you can connect all your accessories at the same time.

You have to consider that you’ll need to purchase from retailers’ monitor deals if you want a desktop PC, but with this offer for the Dell Vostro 3888 Compact Desktop, you’ll have a lot of cash left over to buy all the peripherals that you need. The work-from-home computer is available from Dell at $614 off, making it very affordable at $499 compared to its sticker price of $1,113. This is a limited-time deal though, so if you don’t want to miss out, you shouldn’t think about it too much. Finalize your purchase for the Dell Vostro 3888 Compact Desktop as fast as you can.

